'RRR': First Reviews Of SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Out; Here're Details

With just a day left for the release of SS Rjamouli's magnum opus RRR, fans are beaming with excitement to flock to theatres and witness Ram Charan and Jr NTR's performances. The film, which comes as a fictional retelling of the lives of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

While Rajamouli and RRR team are busy promoting the film across the country, the first reviews of the big-budgeted project are out now. According to a censor review tweet, the film is high on emotions towards the second half, sure to leave fans weeping. Ram Charan is also being lauded for his 'terrific' form.

First reviews of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR out

A tweet talking about the period drama read, "First Half Average and Second Half good And Too Emotional Definitely." Another tweet talking about the censor review shed light on the 'deadly combo' of Charan and Jr NTR, while also stating about Devgn and Bhatt's amazing performances: "#RamCharan is in Terrific Form. He Stole the Show all the way. Deadly Combo of #JrNTR & #RamCharan. #AjayDevgn is Surprise Package. He Nailed it. #AliaBhatt shines in her Role. She looks beautiful in #RRR. (sic)"

The RRR team, including Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were recently in Varanasi for promotions and were seen planting trees under the Green India Challenge. They have also travelled to various other cities to promote the film on a large scale, with their itinerary including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkata, Varanasi and Dubai.

Actors like Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and others will also be seen in supporting roles. The Telugu-language period action drama, which has been bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments, is all set to come out on 25th March 2022.

