'Son Of India' Twitter Review: Mohan Babu's Film Gets Mixed Verdict, Sparks Meme Fest

'Son of India' Twitter review: Mohan Babu's action drama received a mixed verdict from netizens amid trolling against the veteran and the film.

Son of India, mohan babu

Image: Instagram/@adityamusicindia


Mohan Babu has been missing from the big screens for close to two years now, and the veteran was back with his latest release Son of India. Ahead of the release, a section of netizens have been trolling the film and the actor.  

As the film was released on Friday, many took to social media to share their thoughts on the film. The film earned a mixed verdict from the audiences, though reactions were largely negative. Here's what netizens have to say on Mohan Babu's Son of India: 

Mohan Babu's latest film Son of India Twitter review

One netizen called Son of India as a 'blockbuster' with a glimpse from the theatre, which seemed packed, sharing that the screening was attended by a 'marana mass.' 'Massive blockbuster' was the comment from another netizen as the person sought a sequel to the film.

However, a substantial section of netizens was not pleased. One netizen wrote that Mohan Babu was the only positive in the entire movie.  'Utter flop', read one of the other comments, urging Telugu audiences to not 'waste money'  

One netizen slammed the director, writing, "Spectacular Dialogues and direction by #DiamondRatnaBabu, again proved that he's the worst filmmaker at present." The person added, "The screenplay is beyond horrible."

A netizen shared that the film had a 'decent concept', but termed the execution as 'dreadful.'

There have been trolls going on against Mohan Babu and Son of India before the release, and the reactions after release were also on similar lines. One sarcastically compared it to Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan's 'level of writing' and that it was more 'confusing' than the movie Memento. The netizen added that 'shock and awe' were the only emotions they had for the film.  

Some also tagged his son Vishnu Manchu, who is the Telugu artists body MAA president, as he was also the producer of the film.  Another posted an image of an empty theatre to troll the movie. 

Amid the troll, one netizen expressed displeasure over the hatred, and termed it as 'sad', while urging all to respect Mohan Babu's contribution to the film industry.

'Son of India' plot, cast and crew

 The plot revolves around the theme of with Mohan Babu's character seeking to avenge the wrongs committed to his family members. The movie has also been penned by Diamond Ratna Babu, apart from direction. The movie stars Srikanth, and Pragya Jaiswal, among others.  

