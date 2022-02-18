'Son Of India' Twitter Review: Mohan Babu's Film Gets Mixed Verdict, Sparks Meme Fest

Mohan Babu has been missing from the big screens for close to two years now, and the veteran was back with his latest release Son of India. Ahead of the release, a section of netizens have been trolling the film and the actor.

As the film was released on Friday, many took to social media to share their thoughts on the film. The film earned a mixed verdict from the audiences, though reactions were largely negative. Here's what netizens have to say on Mohan Babu's Son of India:

Mohan Babu's latest film Son of India Twitter review

One netizen called Son of India as a 'blockbuster' with a glimpse from the theatre, which seemed packed, sharing that the screening was attended by a 'marana mass.' 'Massive blockbuster' was the comment from another netizen as the person sought a sequel to the film.

Just Eppude Interval Ayyindhi 🔥



Marana Mass Crowd at Theater



All Over Son of India BlockBuster #SonOfIndia pic.twitter.com/eZ4ldfaPpb — Perfect Wala (@Perfectwala17) February 18, 2022

Massive Blockbuster anta 💥🥵



Part 2 plan cheyyandi Sirrr 😭🙏#SonOfIndia — SVP🔔 (@Uuudhay1882) February 18, 2022

However, a substantial section of netizens was not pleased. One netizen wrote that Mohan Babu was the only positive in the entire movie. 'Utter flop', read one of the other comments, urging Telugu audiences to not 'waste money'

One netizen slammed the director, writing, "Spectacular Dialogues and direction by #DiamondRatnaBabu, again proved that he's the worst filmmaker at present." The person added, "The screenplay is beyond horrible."

A netizen shared that the film had a 'decent concept', but termed the execution as 'dreadful.'

There have been trolls going on against Mohan Babu and Son of India before the release, and the reactions after release were also on similar lines. One sarcastically compared it to Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan's 'level of writing' and that it was more 'confusing' than the movie Memento. The netizen added that 'shock and awe' were the only emotions they had for the film.

Some also tagged his son Vishnu Manchu, who is the Telugu artists body MAA president, as he was also the producer of the film. Another posted an image of an empty theatre to troll the movie.

#SonofIndia operates at next level to Nolan's level of writing. If you think Memento is pinnacle in creating a confused lead then think again and watch this one. Shock and Awe are the only emotions one can express after watching this film. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9luAWQyKDO — Hari (@tarakianforever) February 18, 2022

@iVishnuManchu son of India movie utter flop , rating 1.5,/5 , dear telugu people don't waste money . — Ramakrishna kolli (@Ramakrishan_k) February 18, 2022

#SonOfIndia - Decent concept, but execution is dreadful 👎 — Telugu Premiere (@TeluguPremiere) February 18, 2022

#SonOfIndia oora mass theatre response !! Adiripoindi!! Asal janalu kotukoni ravalani try chestunaru!! Bheemla Euphoria asal waste dini mungata pic.twitter.com/duHA8NnMga — Dharma (@DharmatejaRDY60) February 18, 2022

Amid the troll, one netizen expressed displeasure over the hatred, and termed it as 'sad', while urging all to respect Mohan Babu's contribution to the film industry.

#SonOfIndia i dont understand why so much negativity/hatred/trolls on this family. If you dont like movie thats fine, but trolling to the core is very sad. Atleast show some respect to his contribution to telugu cinema. Every one has ups and downs including your favorite heroes pic.twitter.com/V41UNgxy76 — Kvs King (@kvsa_k123) February 18, 2022

'Son of India' plot, cast and crew

The plot revolves around the theme of with Mohan Babu's character seeking to avenge the wrongs committed to his family members. The movie has also been penned by Diamond Ratna Babu, apart from direction. The movie stars Srikanth, and Pragya Jaiswal, among others.