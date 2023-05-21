Vignesh Shivan Meets Spider-Man Star Tobey Maguire At Cannes 2023

Vignesh Shivan, who is currently on French Riviera attending Cannes 2023, attended the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere on day 5 of the film festival. During the premiere, he met Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire and shared a picture from their meeting. In the image, the South cinema director can be seen clicking a selfie with the Hollywood actor.

They can be seen twinning in a black tuxedo. Sharing the photo, Vignesh wrote, "With Your friendly neighbourhood #SpiderMan at the world premiere of #killersoftheflowermoon." Soon after he shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Our favorite super hero." Another wrote, "Whattt," followed by heart-eyes emoticons.



A look at Vignesh Shivan's Cannes 2023 diaries

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director arrived on French Riviera on May 16 and since then he has been updating his Insta family by posting pictures and videos on his Instagram Stories. A few hours ago, he shared a video on his Instagram handle in which Martin Scorsese can be seen giving a speech with Leonardo DiCaprio and other stars standing beside him. Expressing his happiness on attending the world premiere of Killers Of The Flower Moon, Vignesh wrote, "One of the best experiences at the world premiere of #KillersOfTheFlowerMoon. A Moving movie! To say the least ! A classical piece from the Great Scorsese and what performances by each and everyone in the movie ! Outstanding piece of Art & craft!"

Who is Vignesh Shivan?

A director by profession, he is the husband of actress Nayanthara. The couple got married last year in June in an intimate yet lavish ceremony. Later that year, the couple welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, via surrogacy. On the work front, he has directed films like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and others.