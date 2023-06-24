Tiku Weds Sheru Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur Shine In A Loosely Written Script

Tiku Weds Sheru is a film about a struggling junior artiste and a small-town girl with big dreams. Their lives take a new turn when their paths cross. What happens next forms the rest of the story. So should you be watching it? Let's find out. The film, which is the first production project of Kangana Ranaut, stars 49-year-old Nawazuddin Siddiqui opposite 21-year-old Avneet Kaur. The film shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a hopeless romantic who does anything and everything for his love. Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur too is in love, but with her big dream. A dream which she thinks will become a reality as soon as she reaches Mumbai. She, however, soon learns that life in the city of dreams is not as beautiful as it looked from her tiny room in Bhopal.

2 things you need to know

Tiku Weds Sheru attempts at showing the romantic side of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Avneet Kaur keeps you hooked throughout with her unique personality.

Hot take

In Kangana Ranaut's project, while many eye for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet despite being a newcomer does justice to her role, unlike many debutants. Though the film has its hits and misses, it does make you want to complete watching, once started.

Does Tiku Weds Sheru live up to the hype?

The film, since its trailer release made headlines for the age gap between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, them being romantically paired in the film and mostly having a kissing scene. It also caught a lot of attention due to the involvement of actress Kangana Ranaut as its producer. While the film might not be over the top, it does introduce us to a new talent, Avneet Kaur, who we can look for in the coming days for better films.

Nawazuddin plays his role of Sheru effortlessly

Nawazuddin Siddiqui aka Sheru is a struggling artiste, who wants to make it big in the industry. To make ends meet, Sheru also works as a pimp and later gets into drug dealing. What makes him become a drug dealer is for you to find out. But is Nawazuddin at his best as Sheru?

(Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Sheru from Tiku Weds Sheru | Image: YouTube/PrimeVideo)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played many roles in his career. He was a gangster in the 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur. He played a criminal in Sacred Games. The actor essayed a comic role in the 2015 film Bajarangi Bhaijaan. Tiku Weds Sheru deals with the romantic side. Nawazuddin did show his romantic shade to an extent in Sacred Games when he was in love with Kuckoo. He did the same in Gangs of Wasseypur 2 when he liked Huma Qureshi's Mohsina. But Tiku Weds Sheru shows his softer side. He essentially plays a man who is in love, wants a family, and can do anything to have it all.

(Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Sheru from Tiku Weds Sheru | Image: YouTube/PrimeVideo)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays his role with utmost sincerity and tries to give his best throughout the film, be it by showing his disappointment in learning a harsh truth about Avneet Kaur, expressing his love, and showing care, while also handling the outside world.

Avneet Kaur steals the show with her acting skills

Newcomer Avneet Kaur was surprisingly amazing in her role as Tiku. Her transformation in the film is exceptional. She captured the innocence of a girl who is unaware of the struggles in the real world. She also channeled the maturity of a mother (Yes, she gives birth to a child - but is it Nawazuddin's child? That's for you to find out), Her confidence throughout the film was remarkable. Avneet did have small roles in films like Mardaani and Qarib Qarib Single, but she wasn't explored as a leading character. With Kangana's first production film, Avneet has surely managed to shine.

(Avneet Kaur as Tiku from Tiku Weds Sheru | Image: YouTube/PrimeVideo)

Supporting actors add flavour to the plot

There are other characters in the film who influence the life of the main leads. Sairat fame Suresh Vishwakumar plays a gay politician in the film. Meanwhile, Zakir Hussain plays his rival. Vipin Sharma as Shahid is the bad man in the film, who is friends with both Suresh and Zakir. A lot of things these three characters do in their lives, affect Nawazuddin's character.

(Vipin Sharma as Shahid from Tiku Weds Sheru | Image: YouTube/PrimeVideo)

While the actors in the film give their best, the story of the film doesn't really offer anything new and most of the things that it has to offer are already shown in the film's trailer. Sai Kabir, who has previously directed Kangana Ranaut starrer Revolver Rani (2014) and has written the screenplay for Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan starrer Kismat Konnection (2008), has directed the film. The script offers nothing new. In fact, the plot here reminds one of the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, where the character of Athiya Shetty marries Nawazuddin so that she can leave India. Things turn out differently, but more or less the primary plot line match that of the 2019 film.

That said, Tiku Weds Sheru is worth watching for the actors and their stellar performance. Another thing you can look forward to is the film's songs, as they are not an irrelevant addition, but carry the film forward.

Stream it or skip it?

Tiku Weds Sheru, a romantic drama, attempts at taking a fresh take on the genre. Though the makers have tried hard, many things in the film seem repetitive. However, what keeps you going is the fresh face and the mix of fine actors. The film can be a part of your one-time watch list.

The Bottomline

Kangana Ranaut has surely chosen the right cast for her film, however, there wasn't any freshness in the plot.

(Rating: 3/5)