Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mentions Hrithik Roshan In Tiku Weds Sheru Promotional Video

Kangana Ranaut's debut production venture Tiku Weds Sheru releases on OTT platform Prime Video on June 23. As part of its promotional activities, Nawazuddin Siddqui has shared a video introducing his character Sheru to the audiences. As part of the video, Siddiqui also makes a casual reference to Hrithik Roshan which has taken many by surprise considering the tumultuous history the actor shares with Ranaut.

3 things you need to know

Tiku Weds Sheru is not just Kanagana Ranaut's maiden production but also actress Avneet Kaur's debut film.

The film's casting came under fire recently for the large age gap between the lead actor and actress.

Hrithik Roshan's mention in the promotional video comes after a still-persisting years-long cold war between him and Ranaut.

Nawazuddin 'Sheru' Siddiqui mentions Hrithik Roshan in promotional skit

The promotional video in question features Siddiqui completely in-character as Sheru. He introduces himself as a 'big producer of small films'. Sheru proceeds to flaunt several selfies with Bollywood biggies. This is followed by a casual reference to Hrithik Roshan, in which Siddiqui points out how he does not have a photo with the War actor.



Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Sheru, proceeds to reveal that he is seeking a bride for himself. He lists out all the things he ideally wants in her. Sheru shares how he would want someone who would not only take care of him, but also for his father, grandfather and brother. Its interesting to note that Siddiqui voiced the lines in the style of his iconic Gangs Of Wasseypur character, Faizal.

The Ranaut versus Roshan controversy

Though Siddiqui's promotional video perfectly captured the essence of Sheru's character, the fleeting mention of Hrithik Roshan made for an unmissable highlight. This is because Kangana Ranaut had claimed some years ago that she and Roshan were involved in an affair during the shoot for Krrish 3. The claims quickly escalated to a torrid controversy with Roshan categorically denying any and all involvement with the actress. The back-and-forth blew up enough to make national news. Roshan had also filed a legal notice against Ranaut, citing mental harrasment.