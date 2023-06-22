Avneet Kaur Has This To Say About Her Tiku Weds Sheru Co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Avneet Kaur, the 21-year-old actress starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, recently shared her experience of working with the 49-year-old actor. Kaur praised Siddiqui, describing him as ‘passionate and dedicated’ towards his craft. She commended his seriousness and dedication, noting that he gives his all to his work, which she finds commendable.



3 things you need to know

Avneet Kaur made her Bollywood debut with Mardaani.

In the film, Avneet plays the role of Nawazuddin's love interest.

Tiku Weds Sheru is Kangana Ranaut's maiden production.

Kaur emphasized the importance of being fully present as an actor, both on and off the screen, and highlighted Siddiqui's ability to stay focused and immersed in the moment. She expressed admiration for his serious approach, passion, and dedication, recognizing the impact it has on his performances.

‘Nawazuddin Siddiqui gives his 100 per cent’

Learning from Siddiqui, Kaur mentioned that she has taken away the valuable lesson of giving her own 100% to her acting endeavors, regardless of the number of projects she takes on. She expressed her intention to carry this mindset forward in her journey as an actor.

(A still from trailer | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, Tiku Weds Sheru is a quirky romantic-comedy drama where Avneet and Nawazuddin portray each other's love interests. The film follows their journey through various challenges and chaotic situations. Alongside Kaur and Siddiqui, the movie features Vipin Sharma, Suresh Vishwakarma, and other talented actors in pivotal roles. Tiku Weds Sheru is set to release on June 23, exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Avneet Kaur starter her career as a child artist

Avneet Kaur made her acting debut as a child artist in Bollywood and has since appeared in films like Mardaani (2014), Qarib Qarib Singlle, Brunie, and Mardaani 2. Following Tiku Weds Sheru, she has another project called Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, co-starring Sunny Singh, lined up for the future.