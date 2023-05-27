Tovino Thomas' 2018 Movie Review: The ‘other’ Kerala Story Fails To Hit The Bullseye

Tovino Thomas’ 2018 is a meticulously-made survival drama that caters to those fond of realistic, hard-hitting cinema. It, however, could have made a stronger impact had the execution been better. The Jude Anthany Joseph-directed movie, which has already emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide, revolves around the Kerala floods of 2018 and highlights how commoners became real-life heroes in those testing times.

The basic storyline is inherently quite relatable. It deals with survival, which is a primal instinct. 2018, however, does not resonate with the Hindi audience the way it could have despite its universal theme as the narrative moves at its own pace and is devoid of commercial elements.

World-building is one of the fundamental pillars of a survival drama. Nayattu, for instance, worked as the makers were able to examine the dynamics between its protagonists through simple yet moving exchanges. Jude Anthany Joseph, to his credit, tries to adopt a similar approach in 2018 but finds limited success. The problem primarily arises because of the slow pacing. The dialogues too don’t have much recall value.

The second half is, unsurprisingly, more watchable. It features a few striking sequences which pack a punch with their natural intensity. In a haunting scene, a character looks on helplessly as his house is completely destroyed in the flood. In another equally unnerving sequence, an aged character is trapped under debris after a wall collapses on him. It is, however, the climax that proves to be the biggest highlight of 2018. It features a heart-wrenching revelation that takes viewers by surprise despite being obvious.

That said, even the second half has its shortcomings. A scene involving a character from Tamil Nadu and his mother feels forced. On the other hand, the intriguing subplot involving a couple from Poland and a cab driver is not explored properly. 2018, unlike a Kantara, is not really a star vehicle. As such, the focus is never really on any one particular character at any point.

Most actors, however, manage to leave an impact despite the limited screen time. Tovino restrains himself quite well in the first half. Similarly, his intense body language adds a new dimension to the rescue scenes, which form an integral part of the narrative. It is, however, a scene where he talks about his army background that proves to be his finest moment in 2018. The said scene is a perfect example of a hero elevation sequence for the class audience.

Kunchacko Boban captures his character’s emotional turmoil with ease in a crucial scene. Lal proves to be the right choice for the role of an aging yet authoritative patriarch. Tanvi Ram, who plays Tovino’s love interest, lights up the screen every time she appears despite the weak character graph. Similarly, National Award winner Aparna Balamurali deserved a meatier role.

The cinematography does a fair job of capturing the sights and sounds of coastal Kerala in its natural form. The editing could have been tighter as the film drags at certain points towards the end. 2018 features a few songs but none of them add anything to the film. The quality of the dubbing too is mediocre. Some of the characters sound the same.

To conclude, 2018 has its heart in the right place. It tackles the sensitive subject with sincerity and sensitivity. The film, however, falls short of hitting the proverbial bullseye as the pacing overshadows its universal message.



