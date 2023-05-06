Kantara 2 With Rishab Shetty To Go On Floors Later This Year, First Draft Ready

Rishab Shetty's pan-India action thriller Kantara made great waves at the box office last year also winning critical acclaim. The actor-director has now revealed that he has finished writing the first draft of the prequel to the film. Kantara 2 will reportedly begin filming in the latter half of this year.

Kantara prequel to go on floors



Rishab Shetty had revealed his plans regarding the future of Kantara at a success bash for the film earlier this year. At the success bash, Shetty shared how he had already began penning the Kantara 2 and was eyeing a 2024 release. Shetty had reportedly waited for the film to turn a 100 days old before he shared the auspicious news with fans and well wishers. Now that the first draft of the film has been completed, the prequel to Kantara will be going on floors in the latter half of this year.

More on the film



It need not be elaborated that after the roaring success of Kantara's first part, the makers have highly ambitious plans for the prequel underway. The idea and the script have reportedly received the green light though Rishab Shetty will be spending some more time on it to work out the finer details. The final draft is expected to be finalised soon. Research and pre-production formalities are being simultaneously orchestrated to ensure a smooth run.

Why a prequel?



Rishab Shetty had also revealed why he decided to make the next part of Kantara a prequel instead of a sequel. Shetty shared how the idea of a prequel had come to him when he was shooting the first part itself. Emphasising on the rich history and depth that Kantara has, he felt it important to give a more detailed and nuanced experience to the cinema-going audience. This is also the reason that Rishab Shetty is heavily relying on extensive research to make an authentic film.