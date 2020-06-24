Travel Plans Cancelled? Watch These Movies To Step Into The Wild Without Leaving Home

As the world is in the grip of novel coronavirus, people have been advised to stay home to contain the spread of the contagion. While many industries across the globe are bearing the brunt, travel is among the worst affected industries as all plans have been cancelled. For people who love to explore the world, go hiking and feel the thrill of adventure, confining themselves to home is quite a task. However, there are various alternatives which can make your stay at home more fun. While travel might take some time to resume, here is a list of movies travel junkies can watch to feel worlds away from home without going anywhere.

Into the Wild

Based on real-life story, Into the Wild is a 2007 American biographical adventure drama based on the true story of Alexander Supertramp aka Christopher Johnson McCandless. The movie depicts an adventurous story of a young guy who survived 113 days in the Alaskan wilderness all alone. Intriguing, unbelievable, exciting, adventurous and truly wild, this movie is among the most recommended films for travel buffs.

Cast: Emile Hirsch, Kristen Stewart, Hal Holbrook

Director: Sean Penn

IMDB rating: 8.1/10

The Way

Next on the list if a heartwarming story of a father who travels to France to retrieve the body of his estranged son. A powerful and inspirational story about family, The Way delivers beautiful scenery, great laughs and top-notch performances. The movie wraps both pain and fun as it uncovers a story full of challenges surrounded by breathtaking views. Released in 2010, the film inspired so many travel buffs to walk the Camino de Santiago.

Director: Emilio Estevez

IMDB rating: 7.4/10

A Walk in The Woods

Based on the 1998 book/memoir of the same name by Bill Bryson, A Walk In The Woods is an American biographical comedy-drama released in 2015. This is a story about a celebrated travel writer, who despite having a large and happy family, chooses to hike the Appalachian Trail for his thirst for adventure and challenges. Located 2,200 miles of America, the Appalachian Trail is the most unspoiled, spectacular and rugged countryside. As the writer is accompanied by his long lost and former friend Katz, the journey becomes even more fun as they both have completely different definitions of the word, "adventure"

Cast: Robert Redford, Nick Nolte and Emma Thompson

Director: Ken Kwapis

IMDB rating: 6.3/10

Wild

Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, Wild is another film that takes you to a different world without leaving your home. The story packs adventure, power, and exploration as a recently divorced woman decide to start a new life by hiking along the 1,100 mile-long Pacific Crest Trail. The journey leads to self-discovery as she goes along her trek. The movie is a must-watch for all women solo travellers who love to explore the unexplored parts of the world on their own.

Cast: Reese Witherspoon

Director: Jean-Marc Vallée

IMDB rating: 7.1/10

