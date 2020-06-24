Anupam Kher Praises Sushmita Sen's Acting In 'Aarya', Calls Her 'soul Of The Show'

Ever since the suspense crime-thriller series Aarya has released on the OTT platform, it has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Apart from the audience, stars from the film fraternity have also hailed the Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi adapted series that marks the debut of actress Sushmita Sen on the digital platform. Recently veteran actor Anupam Kher praised the series on social media and called it a “spectacular” one in every department.

Anupam Kher is all praise for Sushmita Sen

Anupam raved about the drama series on his Twitter handle where she shared the poster of the show and wrote that the series is a visual treat for all. He also mentioned that Aarya is a good looking Indian web series that match up to the International standards. He called the former Miss Universe as the soul of the show and compared her with a wounded tigress who is constantly protective of her cubs. Anupam also poured in love and praises for his son Sikandar Kher who is seen playing the role of Daulat in the series. The actor wrote that he proud of his son.

Watched @RamKMadhvani’s #Aarya. SPECTACULAR in every department. A good looking Indian web series of International standards. @thesushmitasen is the soul of the show. She is like a wounded tigress yet constantly protective about her cubs. And @sikandarkher I am PROUD of you.😍 pic.twitter.com/USwxp6WjnE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 24, 2020

Aarya is an adaptation of Dutch thriller Penoza, and features Sushmita Sen playing the role of Aarya Sareen as the bird on the wire. Certain evil circumstances force her into a tightrope walk. Sushmita in the show loses her husband (Chandrachur Singh) in a horrible attack. The reins of the job fall in her manicured hands as she struggles through the muck of violence, blackmail, lies, and treachery to keep her three kids safe. Guns, gangsters, curses, kidnapping is the crux of the story which is engaging in itself. The show works as a character study, an exploration of a woman who finds herself on the verge… of anything.

Co-directed by Neerja fame director Ram, Sandeep, and Vinod Rawat, the series rarely indulges in empty flourishes. There are a dozen characters to keep a tab on including Manish Chaudhari, Maya Sarao, Namit Das, Vikas Kumar, Jayant Kripalani, Vishwajeet Pradhan and many more.

