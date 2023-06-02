Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan Film Is An Enjoyable No-brainer

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke review: Laxman Utekar, known for hits like Luka Chuppi and Mimi, returned to the director's chair with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which hit the screens today. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, this film strikes a balance between comedy and tedium. Kaushal portrays Kapil Dubey, a typical middle-class Pandit boy who is a frugal yoga instructor, while Khan plays Saumya Chawla, a math teacher. The first scene opens with the family celebrating the couple's second marriage anniversary which soon turns into 'kalesh' when the Punjabi daughter-in-law mistakenly serves her vegetarian in-laws an egg cake.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: A Comedy of Errors

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Image Credits: Maddock Films)

A scene with exaggerated performances by family members sets the plot in motion. Saumya and Kapil's journey unfolds with the absence of personal space for romantic moments while living in a joint family, and the relentless financial struggles that shatter their ambitious dreams. Yearning for their own space, they fake a divorce to secure a house through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

In the latter part of the movie, as Saumya and Kapil's steady relationship hits a bumpy road, they encounter difficulties and subsequently, the conflicts bring to light hidden traits of their personalities and desires. These revelations lead to a point where they seriously consider separation. As the movie progresses, tensions rise and emotions run high. However, the director fails to keep up the momentum and hook audiences at a time when they are fully clued in. Additionally, the climax feels stretched.

Nonetheless, Utekar, along with co-writers Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan, ensures he has the right punchlines that are delivered to perfection. This is a family entertainer with a first half that keeps audiences amused. The second half, however, takes a predictable and dull turn.

Not Sara or Vicky but the supporting cast holds the fort

Kaushal and Khan fall short of delivering what seemed like well-written characters on paper. Despite moments where Kaushal convincingly embodies the persona of a small-town boy, his portrayal lacks consistency throughout the film. Conversely, Khan, who put in her best effort failed to strike a chord with audiences, courtesy of her monotonous expressions.

Surprisingly, the supporting cast, including Neeraj Sood, Kanupriya Pandit, Rakesh Bedi, Sushmita Mukherjee, and Sharib Hashmi, did a commendable job of holding their ground. The only two scenes that stood out were -- the drunken conversation between Kapil and Saumya's father in the car and the nosy colony guard portrayed by Hashmi.

Is it worth a watch?

With Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Utekar once again showcases his expertise in direction and writing. From capturing the nuances like slang, accents, and the authentic setting, he masterfully portrays the life of a middle-class family in Indore — a relatable reality for many. Coming to music, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye by Sachin-Jigar gained immense popularity even before the film's release. However, in the film, tracks including the above-mentioned, do little to further the plot.

Vicky and Sara's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is no masterpiece. At most, it's a one-time watch.

Rating: 2.5/5