Vicky Kaushal Goes Shopping With Sara Ali Khan, Paps Tell Him What To Buy For Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently promoting their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Recently, the two were spotted at Delhi’s Janpath market, shopping for jhumkas. In the photos, Sara can be seen dressed in an all-white suit in the photos. Vicky, on the other hand, wore a blue blazer with a white T-shirt with trousers.

While shopping for jhumkas paps asked the Uri actor what he will buy for his wife Katrina Kaif. Vicky was quick to reply, “Aap batao kya le jaun? (You tell me what I should buy?)". To this, the paps replied, "Kuch bhi le lijiye un pe to sabhi acha lagega. (Buy whatever you want, everything will suit her.)"

Releasing today (June 2), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a Hindi language movie. Its trailer was launched on May 15. In the film, Vicky Kaushal will be essaying the role of Kapil, while Sara will portray the role of Somya. In the trailer, which is over two minutes long, Kapil and Somya are seen trying to get through issues in their marriage. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie is a family entertainer and stars Sara and Vicky together for the first time.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. It is based on the life of the war hero, Sam Manekshaw. The Dangal sisters, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, will also be seen in the period film. Reportedly, the movie will release on December 1, 2023. Vicky also has a romantic comedy film, co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, in his kitty.

As for Sara Ali Khan , she recently wrapped up shooting for Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film is about a college girl in Mumbai, who becomes a freedom fighter. She also has Metro...In Dino co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, as one of her upcoming projects. The movie will present heartbreaking stories of modern-day human interactions.