4 Best Ammy Virk Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away

Ammy Virk is among the bigest names in the Punjabi music industry. His popular songs Bullet and Taara made him one of the most beloved artists. Although his frequency of releasing songs has dropped quite a bit, the audience still receives his songs with the same energy as they did before. He is also known for playing the role of Nikka in Nikka Zaildar, Shivjit in Qismat, Harjeet Singh in Harjeeta, and Haakam in Angrej. Let’s look at some of the most popular songs by Ammy Virk:

Ammy Virk's best

Qismat

Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta star in the music video of this song. Lyrics are presented by Jaani. It is distributed by Speed label records. The video is directed By B Praak. This song is among the best of Ammy Virk. It has over 250 million views on Youtube and is still considered by fans as one of Ammy’s best works.

Haaye Ve

This is the recently released song of Ammy Virk. Just Music Presents the Video of Haaye Ve. The lyrics are written by Raj Fatehpur. The music composition is by Sunny Vik and background vocals are by Vikas. With just 6 days of release, the song has over 20 million views on Youtube already.

Haath Chumme

Ammy Virk and B Praak were the highlights of this song and fans have loved it. Presented by Desi Melodies, this song is written and composed by Jaani & Arranged by B Praak. The heart-wrenching music video is shot by Arvindr Khaira. The mixing and mastering of the song is done by Guri from Saffron Studios. The song has over 100 million views on Youtube.

Wang Da Naap

White Hill Music has presented the new Punjabi song Wang Da Naap by Ammy Virk feat Sonam Bajwa in May 2019. Just after the song’s release, it created a buzz among Virk’s fans. The lyrics are presented by Harmanjeet and music is by Gurmeet Singh. The song has also crossed over 100 million views on Youtube.

