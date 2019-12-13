Best Punjabi Party Songs Of The Decade For You To Groove To

Punjabi songs, in contemporary times, have become the go-to jams for most parties. Punjabi artists too are getting recognition on an international level as some of them are also collaborating with international pop sensations. The amount of adulation and fan-response that these party tracks garner, with views and streams in millions, is overwhelming. In fact, Bollywood too has seen a trend of with a must-have Punjabi track in the movie. Most of the songs featured in movies are reprised versions of hit Punjabi songs which have been popular in the past. Here are some of the most popular Punjabi party songs:

1) Wakhra Swag

Wakhra Swag is a Punjabi track sung by Navv Inder along with rapper Badshah and was released in 2015. The music video of the song has a whopping 240 million views and a reprised version of the song titled The Wakhra Song was a part of the recent Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgemental Hai Kya which was sung by Navv Inder, Lisa Mishra and rapper Raja Kumari.

2) Suit Suit

Suit Suit is one of the most-loved Punjabi songs sung by Guru Randhawa along with Arjun. The original music video of the song released in 2016 has more than 388 million views. The song was also used in the Irfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium and the music video of that song has more than 137 million views.

3) Dope Shope- International Villager

Dope Shope is sung by Deep Money along with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and is one of the earlier songs that contributed to the mainstream music world embracing the Punjabi pop music industry. The song was released in 2011 and its music video has a whopping 59 million views.

4) Angreji Beat

Angreji Beat is yet another Yo Yo Honey Singh track from 2011. The song is sung by Gippy Grewal along with Honey Singh. The lyrics of the song are written by Veet Baljit and has more than 69 million views on YouTube.

5) High Heels

Everyone knows that this hit track is from the film Ki & Ka, but not a lot of people know that the original track was released much earlier in 2012. High Heels too, is a Yo Yo Honey Singh song which is sung by Jaz Dhami and has more than 133 million views on Youtube.

6) High Rated Gabru

One of the most iconic Punjabi songs, High Rated Gabru is sung by Guru Randhawa and was released in 2017. The music video has a whopping 852 million views on YouTube and was later a part of the movie titled Nawabzade.

