Best Of 2019: Teri Naal & Other Punjabi Songs That Will Make You Groove On The Dance Floor

With New Year's eve approaching, there's going to be a party list with 'hep' songs available everywhere. However, there ain't to party without Punjabi songs! No matter how much we love Katy Perry and Camila Cabello, New Year eves can never compete with the beat and feel of a Diljit Dosanjh or a Gippy Grewal. The sheer fortune of Punjabi music we have inherited is enough to get a party going from the evening to the next morning. Here are some of the best Punjabi party songs of 2019.

Teri Naar

Teri Naar is a Gaana Original that released in November 2019. The song is sung and written by Nikk. The song when launched was widely loved by the audience. It features the TikTok fame Avneet Kaur in the lead with the singer Nikk. It was one of the viral songs on the TikTok application.

Reela Wala Deck

Reela Wala Deck is a song by R Nait feat Labh Heera. The music is given by Laddi Gill and written by R.Nait. It was launched on November 28, 2019. The song is produced by Dhaliwal Productions.

Lehanga

Lehanga is one of the most popular party songs of 2019. It is a composition by Jass Manak. The music of the song is given by Sharry Nexus. The song is a production by Mary Mirzakhanyan.

Gun Label

Gun Label is a song sung by Jigar feat Gurlej Akhtar. It is written by Jigar and was launched on December 7, 2019. The song has 58 lakh views till now.

Putt Jatt Da

Diljit Dosanjh’s song Putt Jatt Da released on October 26, 2019. The song is written by Ikka and the music of the song is given by Archie. It is a production by New Edge Cinema. The song is one of the most popular party songs of 2019.

German Gun

German Gun is written and sung by Amrit Maan. The music of the song is given by DJ Flow. It features Amrit Maan and Bhawana Sharma. The song launched on February 27, 2019.

Angreji Gallan

Angreji Gallan is a song by Armaan Bedil feat Surinder Shinda. The music of the song is given by Music Empire. The lyrics of the song are given by Joban Cheema. It is a production by Rahul.

Shadow

Shadow launched on November 24, 2019. The song is written and sung by Singga. The music of the song is given by MixSingh. The song has over 20 million views till now on YouTube.

Dhakka

Dhakka is a Punjabi party song by Sidhu Moose Wala feat Afsana Khan. It is also written by Sidhu Moose Wala. The music is given by The Kidd and launched on December 1, 2019.

Gediyan

Gediyan is a song sung by Sharry Maan feat MistaBaaz. The song is written by Deep Fateh and the music of the song is given by MistaBaaz. The song is produced by D Artist Den. It is directed by Jamie.

