5 Best Heartbreak Songs By The Weeknd You Must Add To Your Playlist

The Weeknd is one of the most popular contemporary musicians . After dropping three mixtapes, House of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes of Silence, which came to be known as The Trilogy, The Weeknd rose to the ranks of the elites. After getting into the fold, the singer was instantly admired by the people and became a darling among his fans. Over the years, The Weeknd has released several songs about a wide range of subjects including love and heartbreak.

Although Abel’s fans know that one of his most popular and heartbreaking albums is My Dear Melancholy, in which we get to witness The Weeknd in his melancholy demeanour. However, the singer is known to sing or rap about heartbreak in almost every album of his. Let’s take a look at some of The Weeknd’s most heartbreaking records.

Wasted Times

This song is from the My Dear Melancholy album which The Weeknd dropped in 2018. It is known that the Grammy-winning artist usually sings or raps about drug-fueled casual sex and heartbreak. The singer also takes inspiration from his dark themed persona. He also often pulls his inspiration to compose music from his experience in relationships with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.

Try Me

Try me is a song by Abel, again from the My Dear Melancholy album. Abel sings about putting his significant other’s pride and vanity aside. And he sings about a chance to reconcile.

Call Out My Name

This song is certainly heartbreaking for The Weeknd and his fans. Here he sings about how he healed his love interest from a bad place. Many fans claim that the singer composed this song about his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez, with whom he had just broken up.

The Hills

This song is among the most-viewed songs of The Weeknd. The music video starts with a car crash and a heartbroken Abel singing about his love. He sings about being real and his dark and bloody demeanour can be seen in the music video as well.

Heartless

Heartless is the recently released track of The Weeknd from the album Chapter VI. The Weeknd also has a whole new album up his sleeve right now, from which he released two records, Heartless and Blinding Lights. The album explores several dark themes.

