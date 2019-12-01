How The Weeknd's New Album 'Chapter VI' Compares To His Older Ones

A lot of anticipation was built up for Canadian singer Weeknd's upcoming album Chapter VI. He recently dropped his second song from the album on Thursday, November 29, after Heartless. The singer gave us a taste of the song earlier this week with the release of a Mercedes-Benz ad. The video showed The Weeknd driving the all-electric EQC model as Blinding Lights played in the background.

couple hours for full song. pic.twitter.com/ihLWETmXCI — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 29, 2019

oh yah... and more new music tonight (in HQ😉) pic.twitter.com/FYNlAQNd4T — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 28, 2019

After dropping three mixtapes - House of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes of Silence — which collectively became known as Trilogy, The Weeknd rose to the ranks of the elites. After getting into the fold, the singer was instantly admired by the people and became a darling. The singer is still celebrating his success from My Dear melancholy, which he dropped in 2018. It is known that the Grammy-winning artist usually sings or raps about drug-fueled casual sex and heartbreak. He also often pulls his inspiration to compose music from his experience in relationships with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.

Chapter VI

The Weeknd also has a whole new album up his sleeve right now, from which he released two records - Heartless and Blinding Lights. It is no secret that the album's theme will be inspired by drugs, sex, and a state of trance. The singer even shared it on his social media about the alum's detailed and dropped a hint regarding what the album is going to be about. Check out his Twitter handle and the details here.

TONIGHT WE START A BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER LET’S GOOOO pic.twitter.com/khg7QSY02V — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 26, 2019

the fall begins tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/eJMh8loIyY — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2019

