Harrdy Sandhu and B Praak have gone on to deliver some smashing hits since they first collaborated in 2013. Since then, the singer and music director duo have produced some record-breaking songs. As a singer too, B Praak has cemented his position in the industry, however, he has mostly directed music for Sandhu. Thus, here is a list of a few songs in which Harrdy Sandhu and B Praak have collaborated in the past.

Harrdy Sandhu and B Praak have collaborated to deliver THESE amazing songs

The Initial Years (2013-2015)

The first song that came out with the collaboration of Harrdy Sandhu and B Praak was Joker. Harrdy Sandhu lent his voice to the song, while Praak directed the music for the same. The song was produced under the T-series label and went on to be a hit. In 2015, another popular song with the collaboration of the duo surfaced. The song was called Naa Ji Naa. The song was recorded for Sony Music India. Later, the duo would work again for a T-Series collaboration for the song Without You. In this song, Harrdy Sandhu and B Praak were joined by Vaibhav Saxena who also directed the song with B Praak.

The Middle Years (2016-2018)

Horn Blow was the first song to come out in 2016 with the collaboration of Harrdy Sandhu and B Praak. That also happened to be the only song that would come out that year with the duo’s collaboration with T-Series. A year later in 2017, the song Backbone was released under Sony Music India's label by the two. The song was a hit and loved by many. Yaar Ni Milyaa also became another hit to come out that year where the duo combined their musical talents for the label White Hill Music. By the end of 2017, the record-breaking hit song Naah was released which catapulted Harrdy Sandhu to massive fame. B Praak was the music director of the song which was recorded for Sony Music India. The same music company would see another song from the duo in 2018 named Kya Baat Ay.

Recent Years (2019-2021)

Harrdy Sandhu and B Praak only had one song come out in recent years with the song Dance Like. The song was recorded for Sony Music and the duo collaborated for the same. B Praak has been working on his music currently and since 2019, the duo has not collaborated yet.

