'A Girl Came Up On Stage & Kissed Me': Singer Palash Sen Recalls Crazy Fan Encounter

Euphoria's singer-writer-composer Palash Sen in a conversation with a leading daily recalled some fan encounters and stage stories that will never leave his memory. He revealed that while singing 'Maeri' at a girl's college, a girl sprung up on the stage & kissed him, and also bit his lip.

Sen said that his lip started bleeding and had to stop singing & ice the injury after. In another instance, he remembered how a fan broke his hand in the crowd and Sen gave him the splint in the middle of his performance. But the worst experience was when he performed with his fly open and the crowd kept enjoying the event.

Sen confessed and revealed the reason behind forming the band — impress girls. He said that they used to get an overwhelming reaction from all the girls when the band walked on stage.

Sen talks against the 'system'

Sen released his latest song with son Kinshuk which he things was a 'nightmare' as the whole video was shot at everyone's house. He was in Delhi directing, his son shot it in Los Angeles while the crew was in Mumbai — they coordinated across 'timelines' and the video was released.

