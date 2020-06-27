'A Girl Came Up On Stage & Kissed Me': Singer Palash Sen Recalls Crazy Fan Encounter

Quick links:
Euphoria's singer-writer-composer Palash Sen in a conversation with a leading daily recalled some fan encounters and stage stories that will never leave his memory. He revealed that while singing 'Maeri' at a girl's college, a girl sprung up on the stage & kissed him, and also bit his lip.
Sen said that his lip started bleeding and had to stop singing & ice the injury after. In another instance, he remembered how a fan broke his hand in the crowd and Sen gave him the splint in the middle of his performance. But the worst experience was when he performed with his fly open and the crowd kept enjoying the event.
Sen confessed and revealed the reason behind forming the band — impress girls. He said that they used to get an overwhelming reaction from all the girls when the band walked on stage.
Ayushmann Khurrana looks unrecognisable in this 17-year-old pic shared by Palash Sen
Years back , I spoke up against the system in several interviews but no one opened their mouths or gave me a word of support.. If you live by not protesting against injustice , the same system will devour you one day.. Valiant are those who don't cry, but fight on with courage and belief. Years later, my fight continues and I'm not the one who will give in or give up. Haar nahin maanii maine !! UNBROKEN... #independentartist #independentmusic
Sen released his latest song with son Kinshuk which he things was a 'nightmare' as the whole video was shot at everyone's house. He was in Delhi directing, his son shot it in Los Angeles while the crew was in Mumbai — they coordinated across 'timelines' and the video was released.
I Like It, Like it just touched 17.5 million views on Likee ... None of our other videos have views that can come even remotely close to the number. We are grateful, humbled and euphoric.. If you still haven't watched it, Link is in bio ... Hope you like it, like it too ! @likee_official_india @kinshuksen @mili_lakhmani @abkdutta #ilikeit
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.