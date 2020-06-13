Ayushmann Khurrana Looks Unrecognisable In This 17-year-old Pic Shared By Palash Sen

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has evolved over the years. He has impressed the audience by portraying several, varied roles on the big screen. Recently, singer Palash Sen took to social media to show Ayushmann Khurrana’s transition to his beloved fans.

Palash Sen shares Ayushmann Khurrana’s throwback picture

Playback singer Palash Sen took to his social media to share a throwback picture with Ayushmann Khurrana. In the photo, one can see a younger version of the actor alongside Sen. The picture was taken in 2003 when Ayushmann Khurrana took part in the singing reality show Popstars where Palash Sen was a judge.

Along with the picture, Palash Sen also wrote how much Ayushmann Khurrana had evolved over the years to become one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana looks unrecognisable to his fans complete with his spectacles and a French beard. Palash Sen further wrote, “2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge - Popstars. He didn't win it but won my heart and my love forever. Today as his new film releases, he's definitely India's most loved and most talented actor. Ayush, Love you my bro. Proud of you”.

Take a look at Palash Sen’s post here

2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn't win it but won my heart and my love forever. Today as his new film releases, he's definitely India's most loved and most talented actor. Ayush,Love you my bro. Proud of you. @ayushmannk pic.twitter.com/jgYwJQoPOr — Dr. Palash Sen (@docpalash) June 12, 2020

Several fans quickly took to the comments section to pour in their thoughts about the memory. One fan of Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “This’s the proof...that all your hard works/struggles & efforts will be paid off eventually! @ayushmannk is an inspiration”. Another fan wrote, “The one actor who has the talent and the brains to pick up roles that match his talent. Keep going”. A fan could not stop gushing about Ayushmann Khurrana’s French beard look and wrote, “Wow Ayush sir .... you look so adorable and ....... handsome too”.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Gulabo Sitabo is a slice-of-life drama-comedy film. The film tells the story of Mirza, played by Amitabh Bachchan, and Baankey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The film has already started receiving positive reviews. Fans are especially loving the chemistry shared between Ayushmann and Big B.

