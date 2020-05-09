A Look At How Non-film Music Is Booming During The Coronavirus Lockdown

On May 1, singer Dhvani Bhanushali released her first shot-at-home music video- Jeetenge Hum online. The singer who has quite an impressive discography shot to fame with her non-film music albums like Leja Re and Vaaste. Following Dhvani's footsteps, independent music artists Neha Bhasin and Vishal Mishra too released their latest non-film music during the lockdown. When asked what motivates her to put out music during this tense time, Neha Bhasin revealed that the listeners are shifting their focus to indie music, especially since the lockdown. Interestingly, Neha Bhasin also exclaimed that she has got 20,000 more subscribers on her channel in Spotify.

Growth of non-film music amid lockdown

Following the change in the music industry, many production houses have cracked a deal with independent music artists to put out content online during the lockdown. Talking about the same in a recent interview, Bhushan Kumar of T-series revealed that he signed Dhvani and Akhil for their shot-at-home series, where singers will shoot music videos from home. Meanwhile, Shilpa Rao in an interview revealed that many mainstream singers too are creating music while in lockdown. She also seemed to believe that there will be much more non-film music after the lockdown ends.

According to a media report, non-film songs like Badshah’s Genda Phool, Darshan Raval’s Bhula Dhunga, Neha Kakkar’s Jinke Liye, Tony Kakkar’s Goa Beach and Vishal Mishra’s Aaj Bhi feature in the top-10 most-played song's list. Recently, Armaan Malik released his first indie music album- Control, and following his footsteps brother Amaal Malik too is working on three independent albums, revealed the singer in an interview. In an interview, he also shared his views on the booming indie music scene, saying that many mainstream singers will too join the bandwagon.

With virtual music sessions to music concerts, the music industry in India is transcending to a new era where the lines between the film music and indie music are blurring. In the coming months, the viewers are sure to get a few more surprises from the music industry because as per reports the music aggregators have planned an array of programs keeping in mind the social distancing aspect. A report reveals many independent music artists will go live on social media in the coming months.

