Ajay Devgn Hilariously Trolls Actor-wife Kajol, Compares 22 Years Of Marriage To Lockdown

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to hilariously troll his wife and actor Kajol as he has compared their 22 years of marriage to the lockdown. Tagging the post as 'Friday Flashback', he shared a monochrome still from one of the movies that they featured together in. He poked fun at the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star and said that the lockdown began for him when he got married to her.

Feels like it’s been twenty two years since the lockdown began.#FridayFlashback@itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/CctxqUZZkv — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Kajol, who is busy these days sharing several throwback pictures on social media and interacting with her fans, also shared a still from one of her movies, earlier in the week. In the pic shared, Kajol looked gorgeous in a white shirt and had her hair tied up in a messy bun. The Fanaa actor paired up her look with her adorable smile and an expression that seemed to say - 'who cares'.

Sharing the still on the micro-blogging site, Kajol wrote that this is the kind of reaction that people give when Sundays and Mondays are the same during the lockdown.

What's next for Ajay Devgn?

The actor was last seen on screen in the Om Raut directed period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which released in theatres earlier this year. Ajay Devgn will reprise the role of Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi which was scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, but is now postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic in India.

The actor will also be seen in S.S Rajamouli's multistarrer film RRR, Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Badhai Ho fame Amit Sharma's Maidaan.

