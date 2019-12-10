AR Rahman Is Scheduled To Headline Irish Rock Band U2's First Ever Concert In India

AR Rahman will reportedly be opening for the Irish rock band U2 in their first-ever performance in the country which is scheduled to take place in Mumbai later this week. The band will be performing in India as a part of their tour titled U2: The Joshua Tree Tour. The international rock band has been performing in different countries of the world and Rahman will be performing the song Ahimsa, his collaborative single with the rock band.

U2 tunes have enthralled the audience for decades. Academy Award Winner AR Rahman is also considered to be one of the best music composers and singers in India. Rehman who gained worldwide recognition after his song Jai Ho for the movie Slumdog Millionaire recently collaborated with the Irish band U2 for a song called Ahimsa.

Ahimsa is important

AR Rahman, in an interview with Rolling Stone India, spoke about working with U2 and he also spoke about the song Ahimsa. The song also features Rahman’s daughters Khatija and Raheema.

Ahimsa features a hymn from the Tirukkural a 500 CE Jain Tamil language text on ethics and morality. While speaking about the song Rahman said that the concept of Ahimsa or non-violence is Indian and Buddhist and sometimes we have to remind people about love and about Ahimsa.

The concept of Ahimsa or non-violence is reportedly in sync with the rock band's lead singer Bono's philosophy.

"The fight against injustice has always been important to us. We were somewhat shaped and formed by Martin Luther King who was a student of Mahatma Gandhi. Martin Luther King said 'The moral arc of the universe is long but it bends towards justice'. I don't believe that anymore. It doesn't bend towards justice, it has to be bent towards justice. We have to be actively involved in our democracy to preserve it and show people how we feel and what we care about. We come as students to the source of inspiration. That is ahimsa, or non-violence. India gave this to us -- the greatest gift to the world. It is more powerful than nuclear energy, the armies, the navies, the British Empire. It is power itself. And it's never been more important," Bono had said about the single in November this year.

U2 is popular for hits like With or without you, I still haven't found what I'm looking for and Beautiful day.The band comprises frontman Bono, guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton, and drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

