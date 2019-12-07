AR Rahman: The Musical Maestro's Top International Collaborations

AR Rahman is often regarded as the Mozart of India for his command on the craft of music. The musical maestro has delivered some of the most versatile music ever made with fusing genres and creating a symphony of melodies. AR Rahman has earned accolades both in India and internationally, winning prestigious awards like Grammy, Oscars and the Golden Globe. Here are some of AR Rahman's best musical collaborations over the years.

Slumdog Millionaire

Slumdog Millionaire became the film which earned AR Rahman two Oscars in 2009. Rahman composed the original music score and also an original song. Jai Ho song became a phenomenal sensation reportedly winning many hearts of fans of the film and Rahman's music.

People Like Us

People Like Us featured 19 OST music composed by AR Rahman. Directed by Alex Kurtzman and distributed by Walt Disney Studious globally. The film featured Chris Pine and Elizabeth Banks in pivotal roles. Though the film failed to create an impact at the box office, AR Rahman's music was widely appreciated by fans.

Ahimsa - U2

The Irish rock band U2 will be performing in India soon. The band collaborated with AR Rahman to work a single track titled Ahimsa. The song s reportedly based on the Sanskrit word for non-violence and wishes to celebrate the ethnical and spiritual diversity in India`. While speaking about the track, Rahman had stated that Ahimsa requires courage and strength and the song is a celebration of non-violence and peace.

