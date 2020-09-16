Adam Levine Recalls Kissing Kelly Preston For 'She Will Be Loved'; Says 'I Was Nervous'

In a recent interview with Howard Stern on his show, Adam Levine recalled the time when he kissed Kelly Preston for the much-acclaimed song, She Will Be Loved. The singer mentioned that the basic premise of the song was quite ‘graduate-iy’ and the vibe of the music was of falling in love with someone older. More so, Adam Levine mentioned that he was very nervous, as he had never been intimate with a stranger before.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai Does NOT Want To Be A Guest Contestant On The Show?

'Kelly made me feel comfortable': Adam Levine

Recalling the day when he first met Kelly Preston, Adam Levine revealed that she was ‘super cool’ and made him comfortable while shooting for the song. Adding to the same, Adam shared that he didn’t know what a ‘movie kiss’ was and had mistakenly slipped Kelly a real French kiss. However, Adam mentioned that Kelly later corrected the singer. Preston played the role of a mother, who was stuck in an abusive relationship with her husband.

Speaking about Kelly Preston’s demise, Adam Levine revealed that he was ‘blown away’ by the news. More so, the singer added that he still can’t believe Kelly is no more and admitted that he was very sad when he first heard the news. Take a look at the song:

Also Read | In Disha-Sushant Cases, Nitesh Rane Writes To Amit Shah Seeking Security For Rohan Rai

She Will Be Loved

Kelly Preston's demise

Actor Kelly Preston passed away on July 12 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. As reported by People, Preston had been undergoing medical treatment for some time and was supported by her closest family and friends. Preston is survived by her husband John Travolta and their children Ella and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Kelly's son Jett died on January 16, 2009.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai Does NOT Want To Be A Guest Contestant On The Show?

Kelly had graduated in acting at the University of Southern California and kickstarted her career in 1985 with her first major movie role in Mischief. Later, the actor went on to work in films like SpaceCamp, Twins, Jerry Maguire, For Love of the Game and Gotti. Kelly married John Travolta in 1991.

About Adam Levine

Meanwhile, Adam Levine is a singer-songwriter, record producer, and the lead singer of the much-loved pop-rock band Maroon 5. The singer kickstarted his journey in 1994 with the band Kara's Flowers, however, the group split three years later and was reformed as Maroon 5. Some of the singer’s best-known albums are, It Won't Be Soon Before Long, Hands All Over, Overexposed, V and Red Pill Blues.

Also Read | In Disha-Sushant Cases, Nitesh Rane Writes To Amit Shah Seeking Security For Rohan Rai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.