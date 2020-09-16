In Disha-Sushant Cases, Nitesh Rane Writes To Amit Shah Seeking Security For Rohan Rai

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has on Wednesday request Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide a security detail for late celebrity manager Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai. The investigation into Disha's alleged suicide on June 8 is a key to ascertaining the probable motives behind the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant singh Rajput six days later on June 14, Rane has said earlier to Republic in the most sensational disclosure yet in the twin cases. Now, Rane has written to the Centre expressing surprise that Mumbai Police did not question Rohan Rai, the deceased live-in partner, in their primary investigation in Disha's death.

Read | I know what Rohan Rai knows: Nitesh Rane's stunning Sushant-Disha-June 8 party disclosure

Rane has chalked out the reasons for asking for Rohan Rai's protection by stating that the latter may have been asked to avoid scrutiny and hence, flee from Mumbai. Rohan is conspicuous by his absence from the city since a week after the death of his fiancee. Rane has also alleged that "some influential people" may have put pressure on him due to which he is "scared" to return to Mumbai.

Here's the letter:

Read | Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai came down 25 mins after her fall & death, says Nitesh Rane

BJP’s Nitesh Rane on Disha-Sushant death link

All of what Nitesh Rane has written to Amit Shah has been disclosed by him on Republic TV. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate earlier this week, Rane said, “There was a party held in Juhu, and I have clear information. Disha was called by powerful people, though against her wish, she showed up at the party."

"At the party whatever wrong happened to her, she left and called up Sushant, that’s the information I have. When she was on her way to Malad, Malvani, I heard that she called up Sushant, and he called up Rhea, and Rhea called up a person who was there at the party and alerted them that this is what Disha is doing while she has left the house, so need to do something about it," he added.

Read | In Disha Salian & Sushant cases, Arnab asks 'What happened on June 8?' Nitesh Rane answers

Rane continued, "By the time she reached the Malad, Malvani house, obviously someone would have been sent to shut her up. And in that house, her fiance Rohan Rai was present. Obviously, she was pushed down or something happened to her, she died after that.”

Disha fell from the 14th floor of a building in Malad on June 8. Incidentally, Rhea, who has been jailed till September 22 for alleged involvement in a drug cartel, had also left Sushant’s residence on June 8. He was found dead on June 14. The CBI, that is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has also summoned people linked to Disha Salian's alleged suicide for interrogation. As per sources, Rohan Rai is also likely to be called for questioning by the CBI.

Rane has stated that Rohan Rai's grilling would solve both cases, and that Rane himself would depose before the CBI if Rohan wasn't called in. He has openly offered security to Rohan Rai.

Read | Sushant spoke to Rhea after Disha Salian told him of 'wrong' at June 8 party: Nitesh Rane

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.