Adele 30 Becomes Biggest Album Of 2021 With 8,39,000 Units Sale In First Week

After a six-year-long hiatus from the world of music, Adele recently dropped her fourth album 30, which has broken several records upon its release. The 12- track release has become the biggest opening album of the year so far, with a whopping 8,39,000 album units sold in its first week. According to Billboard reports, the album has surpassed “total sales of any album over the past 11 months combined.”

The first-week number not only marks the album's fastest-selling record but also gives it the biggest sales week in four years. According to Variety, Adele's 30 beats the previous record set by Drake's Certifiable Lover Boy, which sold 6,13,000 units back in September. It has also surpassed Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor’s Version), which has now become the third-biggest debut of the year with 9,05,000 copies old.

Adele's 30 becomes biggest opening album of 2021

Billboard also noted that 30 registered 185 million on-demand streams during its first week. Adele's opening success with 30 has made all her albums sit at the top position, a record milestone for a female act. The album, as mentioned by the singer, has been inspired by her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki and how she tackled the separation whilst discussing her motherhood and the scrutiny of fame.

On the Billboard 200 albums chart, @Adele’s new album '30' blasts in at No. 1, debuting with the largest week of 2021 for any album https://t.co/pdO74jXrU2 — billboard (@billboard) November 28, 2021

Reportedly, the year's previous biggest selling album was Taylor Swift’s 2020 release Evermore, which has sold about 4,71,000 in the present year. Adele has been considered as one of the most bankable artists and this feat is not new for her. The singer's studio album 25, which was released in 2015 achieved platinum status in 24 hours by selling 3,00,000 copies in just one day.

More about Adele's latest album

The songstress announced the album via a length note on her social media handles. Noting that she found herself through a series of inner turmoils and chaos, Adele mentioned, "I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out. It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life."

(Image: INSTAGRAM/ @ADELE)