Adele Apologies To Fans Personally Over FaceTime For Rescheduling Las Vegas Residency

Hollywood singer Adele’s fans found luck recently after she chatted with a handful of fans to personally apologise for postponing her residency. The 33-year-old singer had rescheduled her Weekends with Adele shows. Post rescheduling, she chatted with a group of fans who had gathered at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where her first show would have taken place on Friday.

The singer reached out to fans herself and spoke to them over face time while personally apologising to them for the late-minute cancelation, which came just one day before her first show was scheduled. According to Variety, the FaceTime calls took place with fans gathered at the casino on Friday.

What made the call more special to the fans is that the singer told them that she would give them free merchandise and offered meet-and-greets when her residency eventually returns. Apart from this, according to the International media outlet, the singer also apologised to fans with a note written in lipstick on a mirror at her merchandise store in Caesars Palace. The note by her read, “Hi guys! I'm so upset about not being with you tonight. But I know some of you are here already so please hang out and look at the outfits, take pics of anything you want. Of yourselves and with each other!"

Other than this, Adele who felt ‘embarrassed’ of rescheduling the show at the very last minute, even uploaded an emotional video on Instagram where she announced pushing her residency. "Hi, listen I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are," Adele began. She continued, "It's been impossible to finish the show — and I can't give you what I have right now. I'm tired. I'm tired. I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time."

IMAGE: Instagram/dominic_crisonino/AP