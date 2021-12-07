Last Updated:

Adele Las Vegas Residency Concert: Know Concert Dates, Ticket Price, Schedule And More

As the 15-time-Grammy-winner Adele announced her upcoming concert in Las Vegas, read further ahead to get all the details of the schedule, tickets and more.

Adele recently left her fans in delight when she announced her upcoming Las Vegas concert and revealed that there will be a total of 24 shows on 12 weekends. All the details of her upcoming concert including ticket prices, tour dates, how to book tickets for the concert and more have been mentioned below. 

Adele's fourth studio album, 30, was released on 19 November 2021 and it received critical acclaim while topping the chart in several countries including the Netherlands, Germany, USA and others. 

Adele Las Vegas Concert schedule

Adele announced her residency with Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas, USA, titled 'Weekends with Adele' and revealed that it is slated to occur on weekends from Friday, January 21, 2022, until April 16, 2022, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Here's the complete list of Adele tour dates-

Friday, January 21, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022

Friday, February 4, 2022

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022

Saturday, February  12, 2022

Friday, February  25, 2022

Saturday, February  26, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Friday, April 15, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

How to book tickets for Adele's Las Vegas concert?

The pre-sale registration of Adele Las Vegas Concert tickets was available on Ticketmaster till Thursday, December 2, until 11.59 pm (PST) or 7.59 am (BST). The pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, December 7, at 10.00 am (PST). 

Adele Las Vegas concert ticket price

While the price of the tickets has not been confirmed yet, it has been speculated that due to high demand and limited seats' availability, the price would range from $85 to $650 + fees. 

 

