BRIT Awards 2022: BTS Bags Nomination For Best International Group; Check Full List

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
As the fans eagerly await the nominations list of the prominent BRIT Awards 2022, it was recently revealed that fans' favourite, BTS has bagged one nod alongside many other popular groups namely Abba, Maneskin, Silk Sonic and War on Drugs.
BTS received a nomination under the category of Best International Group. On the other hand, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Dave and Little Simz lead the nominations. Additionally, it will be a delight for the fans to learn that the event has become gender-neutral with categories instead of titles such as British Male Artist, British Female Artist and others. Take a look at the complete BRIT Awards 2022 nominations list.
Adele - 30
Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran - '='
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
Adele - Easy On Me
Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember
Central Cee - Obsessed With You
Dave ft Stormzy - Clash
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
Glass Animals - Heat Waves
Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed
KSI - Holiday
Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman
Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body
Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Abba
BTS
Maneskin
Silk Sonic
War On Drugs
ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls
Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu - Black Magic
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone
Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U
Polo G - Rapstar
Tiesto - The Business
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
Holly Humberstone - Winner
Bree Runway
Lola Young
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Announced in January
Announced in January
