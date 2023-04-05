Adele In Talks To Release Her New Secret Album Later This Year

Adele is reportedly gearing up for her upcoming secret album that is to be released later this year. It is rumoured that her brand-new album will be inspired by her fiance Rich Paul. The new album that is in works will reflect how happy she feels with her fiance. Adele and Rich Paul got engaged in 2022 and are planning a summer wedding in 2023.

As per reports, Adele penned some heartfelt songs about sports agent Rich Paul and all of them will be featured in her new album. Also, she has switched from heartbreak songs to love songs as she felt transformed after meeting her fiance. She went straight from hitting rock bottom to being in love and she wants to world to know it.

Adele and Rick Paul's relationship

Adele began dating the American sports agent back in summer of 2021. Since then, the couple has been going strong and even started living together in a Beverly Hills mansion. However, neither Adele nor Paul have commented on their engagement, despite the fact Adele was spotted with an engagement ring at the 2022 BRITs.

The singer has also been tight-lipped whenever asked about her wedding rumours. She once said on The Graham Norton Show, "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?"

Adele's last album

Adele's album 30 was her fourth studio album that released back in 2021 under Columbia Records. This album was inspired by dele's motherhood experience, divorce, heartache, fame and much more. Reportedly, she worked on the album from 2018 through 2020 with Max Martin, Shellback, Greg Kurstin, and more. Some of the songs from her album 30 were I Drink Wine, Oh My God, and Easy on Me. Musically, Adele's album was soul, jazz, and pop album. Also, she won British Album of the Year award for 30 at the Brit Awards, making her the only soloist to win the award three times.