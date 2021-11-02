Adele Unveils Tracklist For Her Much-awaited Album '30'; To Be Released On Nov 19

As the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Adele's highly-anticipated album, 30, the British singer-songwriter has released the album's tracklist.

30 is Adele's fourth studio album and is slated to release on 19 November 2021. The album is inspired by her struggles during her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki and her motherhood.

'30' tracklist uncovered by Adele

Adele recently made a thrilling announcement for all her fans revealing that the presale of her new album had begun and unveiled the much-awaited tracklist of 30. While the single, Easy on Me was released a while ago, other songs on the tracklist include My Little Love, I Drink Wine, Cry Your Heart Out, Woman Like Me among others. Take a look at the complete 30 tracklist:-

Strangers by Nature Easy on Me My Little Love Cry Your Heart Out Oh My God Can I Get It I Drink Wine All Night Parking (Interlude) (with Erroll Garner) Woman Like Me Hold On To Be Loved Love Is a Game Wild Wild West (Bonus Track) Can’t Be Together (Bonus Track) Easy on Me (Bonus Track) (with Chris Stapleton)

A collab on the target deluxe 👀 pic.twitter.com/AtxGTu7ZC3 — F ³⁰ (@secretsontwitte) November 1, 2021

Adele announced 30's release date on Instagram and recalled the time when she began working on the album three years ago. She even stated how she learnt a lot of blistering truths about herself along the way and shed many layers while wrapping herself in new ones.

Her post read, "I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil! I’ve learned a lot of blistering truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go so far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life... I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then, and this album narrates it. And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out. (sic)"

(Image: @adele/Instagram)