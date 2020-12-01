Aditya Narayan Gets Ready To Tie Knot With Shweta Aggarwal; Udit Narayan Joins 'baraat'

Aditya Narayan is tying the knot with longtime ladylove Shweta Aggarwal on Tuesday and the first pictures from the 'Baarat' are out. Aditya, dressed in an ivory white sherwani with a turban was seen dancing with father and singer Udit Narayan and other relatives. Shweta too was clicked as she sat in the car. Dressed in an ivory lehenga with a pink dupatta, Shweta looked stunning.

The couple will be tying the knot in a private wedding ceremony today with 50 people in attendance.

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of the 2010 horror film, Shaapit. Aditya Narayan and Shweta were seen in the lead roles and the film had released in the year 2010. The film also starred Rahul Deb, Shubh Joshi and Nishigandha Wad in prominent roles.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta's roka ceremony pic goes viral; Udit Narayan beaming with joy

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding announcement

Aditya took to Instagram in November to reveal about his wedding. He shared a picture wherein the singer was seen hugging his girlfriend Shweta while they posed looking at the camera. He captioned the post, "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."

In an interview with SpotboyE, Aditya Narayan mentioned that the duo is planning a simple temple wedding and with the Covid restrictions, he can have only 50 people attend his wedding ceremony. The singer said that he would have a wedding ceremony with close friends and family and would later host a reception for his industry friends.

Aditya Narayan posts a cute picture with fiance Shweta Agarwal ahead of their wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.