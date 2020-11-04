Aditya Narayan And Shweta's Roka Ceremony Pic Goes Viral; Udit Narayan Beaming With Joy

A day after announcing his wedding with actor Shweta Agarwal, Aditya Narayan's roka ceremony picture went viral on social media. Aditya's father and singer Udit Narayan was seen beaming with joy in the picture. Comedian and actor Bharti Singh also shared the roka ceremony picture on her Instagram handle to wish the couple.

While Aditya is dressed in casuals, Shweta can be seen in a bright pink traditional outfit. The couple was all smiles as they posed with family members at home.

"We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December," the singer captioned his post on Tuesday.

Aditya and Shweta met on the set of the 2010 horror film, "Shaapit". Aditya Narayan and Shweta were seen in the lead roles and the film had released in the year 2010. The film also starred Rahul Deb, Shubh Joshi and Nishigandha Wad in prominent roles.

