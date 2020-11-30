Aditya Narayan Posts A Cute Picture With Fiance Shweta Agarwal Ahead Of Their Wedding

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have been making headlines lately as the couple is all set to get married. Aditya Narayan recently took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his fiance and captioned it #ShwetakishaAdi. The singer, who is currently hosting the singing reality show, Indian Idol is all set to get married on December 1, 2020. Read on to know more about his post featuring Shweta Agarwal.

Aditya Narayan posts a picture with fiance Shweta

Singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot with long time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on December 1, 2020. Aditya Narayan recently took to his Instagram handle a posted a picture with his fiance, Shweta and the couple are looking really happy ahead of their wedding.

While Shweta can be seen wearing a pale orange saree paired with stunning jewellery, her hair is tied in a neat bun with a gajra enhancing her look. Aditya is looking dapper in a dark blue kurta with red and orange work. The duo can be seen hugging and smiling at each other in the photograph. You can see the picture here.

Aditya's fans were quick to take over the comment section and bombarded the couple with heart emoticons. While one fan wrote "stay blessed", another one commented, "perfect match Aditya and Shweta." They were also referred to as the cutest couple by some of their followers. Singers Neha Kakkar and Aditi Singh Sharma also commented on the Indian Idol star's picture. While Aditi wrote "aww" followed with a heart, Neha called the couple beautiful.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding announcement

Aditya took to Instagram in November to reveal about his wedding. He shared a picture wherein the singer was seen hugging his girlfriend Shweta while they posed looking at the camera. He captioned the post, "We are getting married! â¤ï¸ I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."

In an interview with SpotboyE, Aditya Narayan mentioned that the duo is planning a simple temple wedding and with the Covid restrictions, he can have only 50 people attend his wedding ceremony. The singer said that he would have a wedding ceremony with close friends and family and would later throw a reception for his industry friends.

