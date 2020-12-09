Aditya Narayan Reveals The Cost Of His New Marital Home, Says 'Television Pays A Lot'

Aditya Narayan, who recently tied the know with Shweta Agarwal earlier this month, revealed that his new house is worth Rs. 10.5 crores and has planned more than one honeymoon with his partner. Talking to an entertainment portal, Aditya said that some reports in media 'underestimated his wealth' and wrongly wrote that his new house is worth Rs. 4 crore.

Explaining the intention behind buying an expensive house, Narayan said he has working since he was a child and 'television' pays a lot. Aditya has bought a 5BHK in Andheri, very close to his parent's house and the couple is currently setting up the place together.

Talking about his wife Shweta pursuing her career, Aditya said that she is free to 'whatever she likes' as she is 'extremely intelligent' and "whatever she chooses, she does it really well," Aditya told SpotboyE.

Aditya Narayan shares his thoughts on getting hitched amid COVID-19

Aditya Narayan who tied the knot with Shweta Agarwal on December 1 in a small ceremony, recently opened up about his hush-hush wedding amid the pandemic restrictions. During his interaction with SpotboyE, the singer revealed that the celebrations were the perfect amalgamation of what the two had thought off.

Elucidating further upon the same, the Indian Idol host told the entertainment portal that because of the coronavirus pandemic, they just managed to celebrate the festivities with the number of people they wanted to. The singer credited his cousins for putting in their hard work and pulling off each function with so many efforts. Aditya also credited his wife Shweta for her contribution towards organizing everything on such short notice.

The Tattad Tattad singer made a revelation that it took him weeks to prepare for the celebrations and he is thankful that most of his friends and his father’s friends from the industry showed up for at least one of the wedding events even after seeing the uncertain times. The singer further threw light on the COVID-19 restrictions that they had adopted for the wedding. He said that they had spaced out the guest list in such a way so that it did not break the COVID rules of 50 guests per event. Aditya said that he was very skeptical whether the authorities might not show up at the very last moment of the festivities.

