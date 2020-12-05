Aditya Narayan's Instagram Story Sees His His Spotify 2020 Wrap, Adds Cryptic Caption

Since 2020 is coming to a close, many people are sharing their Spotify 2020 Artists Wrap on their social media. Singer Aditya Narayan also has joined the bandwagon and shared his most-listened-to songs on Instagram. He also added an interesting caption to his Instagram story which made his fans wonder what it was regarding. Read to know what it was.

Also read | Nia Sharma Shares A Rib-ticking 'life Hack' With Fans On How To Save Time; Check Out

Also read | Disha Parmar Responds To Netizens Who Ask Her To Break Up With Rahul Vadiya; Read

Aditya Narayan’s cryptic caption for his Spotify 2020 Artists Wrap

Singer Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram stories to share his Spotify 2020 Artists Wrap playlist. He added an interesting and cryptic caption to the story which is not what one might think it is. In the caption, he said, ‘A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step’. He also tagged the account of Spotify India in the story.

The singer recently got married to his long-time girlfriend actor Shweta Agarwal. Aditya Naryana’s wife Shweta was also his co-star for the horror movie Shaapit. Aditya and Shweta's wedding was a dreamy affair even though the couple got married in an intimate ceremony following the Centre's COVID-19 guidelines. Udit Narayan had also extended the invitation of Aditya's marriage to PM Narendra Modi.

Aditya Narayan's wedding festivities' pictures surfaced on the internet. Aditya Narayan's wedding pictures are absolutely gorgeous. The couple looked beautiful in matching wedding ensemble. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal both had worn a golden and pink wedding dresses.

He also shared a hilarious video from their 'jaymala' ceremony. In the video, Shweta put the garland around Aditya's neck while her family members lifted her up so that Aditya could not. Towards the end when he is also lifted by his family members and he manages to put the garland Shweta's neck, a video clip of Amitabh Bachchan has been added wherein he is heard saying that 'the boys have done' it.

Aditya Narayan's Instagram is full of pictures and video from the singer's personal and professional life. He shares pictures and videos from his time on the sets as well. Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha, Aditya's parents, also frequently feature on Aditya Narayan's Instagram.

Also read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Writer's Brother Mourns Death, Asks 'why Did You Do It?'

Also read | Billie Eilish's 'Where Do We Go' World Tour Canceled Amid COVID-19, Singer Offers Refund

Image courtesy- @adityanarayanoffcial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.