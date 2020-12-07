Aditya Narayan Pulls His Wife Shweta Agarwal's Leg As She Lends A Hand Making Dessert

Singer Aditya Narayan’s post-marriage video featuring his wife Shweta Agarwal has gone viral. In the video, Aditya can be seen pulling his wife Shweta’s leg as she prepares herself for her ‘first rasoi’ at her new home. Aditya recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and Shaapit co-actor Shweta Agarwal on December 1, 2020. The video is being shared by his fans on their social media handles. Many of the couple’s fans couldn’t stop gushing over the humorous video.

Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal performs 'first rasoi' ritual

In the video, Shweta can be seen cooking a sweet dish with her mother-in-law. She wore a beautiful pink traditional dress and red chudha (usually worn post-marriage). Aditya can be seen standing next to her capturing the moment. Many of his fans shared the video on their fan page and dropped lovely comments. A fan called them, “Happy family” while another one commented, “So cute” with kissing face and laughing face emoticon.

Singer Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta had a temple wedding with only close family members and friends due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. On December 3, 2020, Aditya took to his Instagram handle and shared a humorous video performing the garland ritual. Aditya wore a white and golden embroidered sherwani while the bride was seen wearing an embroidered lehenga with a sheer dupatta. She completed her look by wearing an elaborated neckpiece, nathni and a maang tika.

Many of the singer’s friends from the industry wished the couple and blessed them. Actor Shamita Shetty commented, “Congratulations to both of u… wishing u a lifetime of happiness, love, peace n togetherness” with a red heart. Meghna Kaushik wrote, “Brilliant edit” with a laughing face emoticon. Shalmali too commented, “Congratulationssss Aditya. What a mad fun video. Have a beautiful life together you two” with several red hearts and a laughing face emoji. Several of his fans dropped red hearts and called them ‘cute’.

Aditya is currently hosting Indian Idol 12 and has led his voice for popular songs such as Mera Naam Kizzie from Dil Bechara, Carry on Maratha title track, Ishqyaun, Tattad Tattad from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, all the songs from his movie Shaapit and many more. In August this year, Aditya released his independent single Kyun, which was well-received by the audience. He made his acting debut with Shaapit in the year 2010.

Image Source: Aditya Narayan Instagram

