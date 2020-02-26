Aditya Narayan's Songs That Are A Must-add To Your Music Playlist

Aditya Narayan started his career as a Television show host for the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Narayan first gave his voice for a Nepalese film Mohini in 1992 and later sang for Rangeela with Asha Bhosale. Later in 1995, he performed a song titled Akele Hum Akele Tum with his father Udit Narayan. He continued to host multiple shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, X Factor, and more.

Aditya Narayan was also a part of the 9th season Khatron Ke Khiladi and bagged the 1st Runner Up title for it. While doing all of his hostings, he continued to work on his songs as well. Here is a list of a few songs of the singer to listen to.

Aditya Narayan's songs to add to your playlist

Lillah

Sung by Aditya Narayan, the music video of the Lillah features Sushrii Mishraa and Narayan. Directed by Gaurav C. Bhat, the music was composed by Eeshan Tripathi and Milton Daniel. The lyrics for this one were penned by Manoj Yadav.

Yaara

The Yaara music video features Aditya Narayan and Evgeniia Belousova. Written by Prashant Ingole, the song is sung by Aditya. The music for this one was mixed and mastered by Aftab Khan.

Goa Beach

The music video of Goa Beach features Aditya Narayan and Kat Kristian. Choreographed by Piyush - Shazia, the music for this one is composed by Tony Kakkar. Written by Tony Kakkar, the song is sung by the sibling duo Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. The song was mixed and mastered by Vinod Verma.

Zindagi

Presented by T-Series, Zindagi is performed by Aditya. The lyrics for this one were penned by Prashant Ingole while the music was composed by Harshit Chauhan. The backing vocals for this one were given by Meghdeep Bose.

Hey Girl

Hey Girl was sung by Aditya Narayan and Jyotica Tangri. the music video of the song features Narayan with Veronica Morales. Written by Viruss, the music for this one was composed by Arian Romal.

