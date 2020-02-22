Who Is Aditya Narayan's Girlfriend And 'bride-to-be'? Here's All We Know So Far

One question that has been haunting the fans of actor Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar is who is Aditya Narayan’s girlfriend? There have been multiple reports and rumours about Aditya Narayan’s dating life but nothing has been officially confirmed. The actor made the headlines when it was rumoured that he will tie the knot with Neha Kakkar. But recently, she made a revelation and it is taking the internet by storm. Read on to know more about Aditya Narayan’s girlfriend’s name here:

READ |Ananya Panday's Dad Chunky Panday To Play Her Reel-life Father In Next Film?

Who is Aditya Narayan's girlfriend?

According to the reports, it was rumoured that Aditya Narayan’s girlfriend is indeed Neha Kakkar, and the two will soon tie the knot. Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar went on to star in a song titled Goa Beach, and it added more fuel to this fire. On this, Aditya’s father Udit Nayaran commented saying that if his son was getting married, he would definitely know. He discarded the marriage rumours and further stated that Neha Kakkar is a good girl, and he would be more than happy to have her as his daughter-in-law.

READ | Neha Kakkar REVEALS Aditya Narayan's Plans To Marry Long-time Girlfriend This Year

Recently, Neha Kakkar was seen talking about Aditya Narayan’s girlfriend and stated that he will soon be getting married, and it will happen this year. After this news, fans of the actor got extremely curious to know about this mystery girl. But Aditya Narayan has kept his private life close and has not revealed the name of the bride-to-be. For now, Aditya Narayan’s girlfriend’s name is still a mystery, and who is Aditya Narayan’s girlfriend will remain a perpetual question till the actor decides to open up about the mystery girl.

READ |'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update February 17: Aman Is Living The Dream

In the past, Aditya Narayan has dated his Shaapit co-star Shweta Agarwal. According to the reports they dated for a year before splitting. She can be the mystery girl fans are eagerly waiting to know about. But for now, nothing has been confirmed, and only time will tell who Aditya Narayan’s girlfriend is.

READ |Tiger Shroff Shows Off THIS Stunt As He Anticipates 'Baaghi 3', Disha Patani Loves It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.