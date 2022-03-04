Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal Announce They've Been Blessed With 'beautiful' Baby Girl

After their wedding in the year 2020, singer Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal Jha announced their pregnancy a while ago. The duo now revealed that they have been blessed with a baby daughter. They took to their respective social media handles and announced the same by sharing a memorable glimpse from their wedding. They got married in December 2020.

Numerous celebrity stars and fans took to Aditya Narayan's post and swamped it with tons of love and good wishes. Artists namely Shantanu Maheshwari, Nikitin Dheer, Neeti Mohan, Anushka Sen, Priyank Sharma and many others dropped in heartwarming wishes to the couple and wished them blissful parenthood.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal Jha become parents of a baby girl

Singer Aditya Narayan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a memorable photo of himself and his wife, Shweta from their wedding. In the picture, the singer can be seen putting sindoor on his wife, Shweta's forehead while performing their wedding rituals. In the caption, he announced that their baby girl was born on 24 February 2022 while expressing his delight in becoming a father. The caption read, "Elated to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22." (sic)

Aditya Narayan also shared this good news on his Koo platform.

While numerous celebrity artists extended love and blessings to their baby girl, their fans also expressed their excitement by dropping hearts, heart-eyed emojis and fire emojis in the comments section. Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari took to the comments section and congratulated them while Barkha Sen Gupta mentioned that having a daughter was a blessing. She wrote 'Congratulations @adityanarayanofficial a daughter is a blessing ! Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest :).' On the other hand, many fans also penned sweet messages for Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal Jha as they embark on their new journey. Take a look at some of the reactions to Aditya Narayan's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@adityanarayanofficial