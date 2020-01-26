MUST-WATCH: Adnan Sami Has A Musical Reply To Critics Over His Padma Shri Honour

The Centre on Saturday bestowed the high honour of the Padma Shri Award to singer-musician Adnan Sami for his contribution in the field of music. Sami was one of 118 people whose names were announced for the Padma Awards. However, owing to Sami's former status as a Pakistani citizen, several members of the Opposition questioned the award to the naturalised Indian singer.

Adnan Sami's musical response to critics

And now giving a musical response to his critics, Adnan Sami in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on Republic Day, addressed them directly. Crooning lines from his popular song, Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, the actor sang, "Kabhi to nazar milao, kabhi to kareeb aao Kabhi to nazar milao, kabhi to kareeb aao, Jo nahin kaha hai kabhi to samajh bhi jaao. Becuase, Dear Trolls, Hum bhi to hai tumhaare deewane ho deewane"

#LIVE on #ProudToBeIndian | Tune in to watch Padma Shri-awardee Adnan Sami's musical response to his critics, as he speaks to Arnab on the special #RepublicDay broadcast, on air, here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/CafLOpdAug — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2020

Earlier, questioning the Padma Shri awarded to Adnan Sami, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Sunday posed three questions to the Modi government. He asked why was the son of Pakistani Air Force Pilot awarded Padma Shri, while an Indian soldier Mohd Sannaullah was declared a foreigner under the Assam NRC. Taking a jibe at Adnan Sami's constant praise for the Centre, he asked if singing the party's praises were the key to get an award rather than contribution to society.

3 Q’s to BJP Govt on #PadmaShri for #adnansami :

1. Why Indian Soldier like Mohd Sannaullah is declared foreigner via NRC & Son of Pakistan Air Force Pilot is given Padma Shri?

2. Is contribution “Yogdan” to society or BJP Govt “Gungan” praise new criteria?

3. Is this New India? pic.twitter.com/vYxVGuOR8q — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) January 26, 2020

