MUST-WATCH: Adnan Sami Has A Musical Reply To Critics Over His Padma Shri Honour

Music

The Centre on Saturday bestowed the high honour of the Padma Shri Award to singer-musician Adnan Sami for his contribution in the field of music.

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adnan

The Centre on Saturday bestowed the high honour of the Padma Shri Award to singer-musician Adnan Sami for his contribution in the field of music. Sami was one of 118 people whose names were announced for the Padma Awards. However, owing to Sami's former status as a Pakistani citizen, several members of the Opposition questioned the award to the naturalised Indian singer. 

READ: Congress Politicises Adnan Sami's Padma Shri Award; Asks If Praising Govt A ‘criteria’

Adnan Sami's musical response to critics

And now giving a musical response to his critics, Adnan Sami in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on Republic Day, addressed them directly. Crooning lines from his popular song, Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, the actor sang, "Kabhi to nazar milao, kabhi to kareeb aao Kabhi to nazar milao, kabhi to kareeb aao, Jo nahin kaha hai kabhi to samajh bhi jaao. Becuase, Dear Trolls, Hum bhi to hai tumhaare deewane ho deewane" 

Watch the video here: 

READ: Adnan Sami Reacts On Being Conferred With Padma Shri, Says 'Bohot Shukriya'

Earlier, questioning the Padma Shri awarded to Adnan Sami, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Sunday posed three questions to the Modi government. He asked why was the son of Pakistani Air Force Pilot awarded Padma Shri, while an Indian soldier Mohd Sannaullah was declared a foreigner under the Assam NRC. Taking a jibe at Adnan Sami's constant praise for the Centre, he asked if singing the party's praises were the key to get an award rather than contribution to society.

 

 

 

Published:
