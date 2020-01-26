Adnan Sami Reacts On Being Conferred With Padma Shri, Says 'Bohot Shukriya'

After being conferred with the high honour of the Padma Shri award for his services in the field of Art, Adnam Sami on Saturday expressed his gratitude towards the government for recognising him. Taking to the microblogging site, Sami called it the greatest moment in his 34 years of the musical journey. The award will be conferred by the President of India in a ceremonial function in March or April this year.

The greatest moment for any Artiste is to be appreciated & recognised by his/her government. I am overwhelmed with infinite gratitude for being honoured with the ‘Padma Shri’ by the Government of India.

It has been a 34 years musical journey..

‘Bohot Shukriya’!!🙏#PadmaAwards — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 25, 2020

READ | Govt Announces Padma Shri Awards 2020: Here Is All You Need To Know About The 21 Awardees

Singer and music composer Adnan Sami is known for his contribution to music with beginnings at a very early age. He weaves his magic through the piano and is, in fact, one of the fastest keyboard players in the world. In his career of 32 years, Sami has won many international awards including the Nigar Award, Bolan Academy Award, and Graduate Award. Adnan is the youngest recipient of the Naushad Music Award for Excellence in Music. Previous recipients of this award include Lata Mangeshkar and Music Maestro Khayam.

READ | Padma Awards: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes Honoured Posthumously

Other recipients of the Padma Shri award

Other notable recipients of the Padma Shri award are veteran singer Suresh Wadkar for his contribution to Marathi as well as Hindi cinema. In 2011, he won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song 'Hey bhaskara kshitijavari ya' from the Marathi film Mee Sindhutai Sapkal. Hailed as the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has also won the coveted National Award for her contribution to Indian cinema multiple times in her career so far. Ekta Kapoor, the popular producer-director and daughter of Bollywood veteran Jeetendra, has also been awarded for her pathbreaking work in Indian television. Bollywood director Karan Johar is also one of the awardees of Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema.

READ | WATCH: Kangana Ranaut Reacts On Being Conferred With Padma Shri

READ | Padma Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami And Others Receive Top Honors, Full List Here