Congress Politicises Adnan Sami's Padma Shri Award; Asks If Praising Govt A ‘criteria’

Politics

Questioning the Padma Shri awarded to Pakistani-origin Indian singer Adnan Sami, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, on Sunday, posed 3 questions to Centre

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Congress

Questioning the Padma Shri awarded to Pakistani-origin Indian singer Adnan Sami, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, on Sunday, posed three questions to the Modi government. he asked why was the son of Pakistani Air Force Pilot awarded Padma Shri, while an Indian soldier Mohd Sannaullah was declared a foreigner under the Assam NRC. Taking a jibe at Adnan Sami's constant praise for the Centre, he asked if singing the party's praises were the key to get an award rather than contribution to society.

Padma Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami and others receive top honors, full list here

Congress questions Adnan Sami's Padma Shri

Padma Awards: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes honoured posthumously

Artists awarded Padma Shri awards 

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a list of awardees of the esteemed Padma Awards which included Bollywood's actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami, veteran singer Suresh Wadkar, director Karan Johar, producer-director Ekta Kapoor and others for distinguished services in arts. While several Union Ministers and BJP leaders hailed Adnan Sami's Padma award, other Opposition leaders alleged that this was a political move rather than owing to Sami's contribution. Twitter too has raised several questions as to why Sami was awarded over other artists.

Adnan Sami has a message for his 'dearest trollers', shares a series of 'Sholay' memes

Padma Shri awards announced

Among the noted personalities to receive the Padma Vibhushan awards are BJP stalwarts like late Arun Jaitley (former Finance Minister), late Sushma Swaraj (former foreign minister) and late Manohar Parrikar (former Defence minister and Goa CM). Veteran socialist leader George Fernandes, who passed away last year, will be posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan. Industrialist Anand Mahindra and sportspersons PV Sindhu and MC Mary Kom have also made to the list of Padma Bhushan awardees. The award will be conferred by the President of India in a ceremonial function in March or April this year.

Govt announces Padma Shri Awards 2020: Here is all you need to know about the 21 awardees

Published:

