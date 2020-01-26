Congress Politicises Adnan Sami's Padma Shri Award; Asks If Praising Govt A ‘criteria’

Questioning the Padma Shri awarded to Pakistani-origin Indian singer Adnan Sami, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, on Sunday, posed three questions to the Modi government. he asked why was the son of Pakistani Air Force Pilot awarded Padma Shri, while an Indian soldier Mohd Sannaullah was declared a foreigner under the Assam NRC. Taking a jibe at Adnan Sami's constant praise for the Centre, he asked if singing the party's praises were the key to get an award rather than contribution to society.

3 Q’s to BJP Govt on #PadmaShri for #adnansami :

1. Why Indian Soldier like Mohd Sannaullah is declared foreigner via NRC & Son of Pakistan Air Force Pilot is given Padma Shri?

2. Is contribution “Yogdan” to society or BJP Govt “Gungan” praise new criteria?

3. Is this New India? pic.twitter.com/vYxVGuOR8q — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) January 26, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a list of awardees of the esteemed Padma Awards which included Bollywood's actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami, veteran singer Suresh Wadkar, director Karan Johar, producer-director Ekta Kapoor and others for distinguished services in arts. While several Union Ministers and BJP leaders hailed Adnan Sami's Padma award, other Opposition leaders alleged that this was a political move rather than owing to Sami's contribution. Twitter too has raised several questions as to why Sami was awarded over other artists.

Among the noted personalities to receive the Padma Vibhushan awards are BJP stalwarts like late Arun Jaitley (former Finance Minister), late Sushma Swaraj (former foreign minister) and late Manohar Parrikar (former Defence minister and Goa CM). Veteran socialist leader George Fernandes, who passed away last year, will be posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan. Industrialist Anand Mahindra and sportspersons PV Sindhu and MC Mary Kom have also made to the list of Padma Bhushan awardees. The award will be conferred by the President of India in a ceremonial function in March or April this year.

