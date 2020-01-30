Adnan Sami On Padma Row: Never Said Anything Against Congress, Others; Being Used As Pawn

Adnan Sami landed in the centre of a row after the government announced the decision to confer the Padma Shri on the singer. Political parties were divided on the announcement, with one section pointing out his father’s association with the Pakistan Air Force and the Bharatiya Janata Party defending the move. The singer now has stated that he is being used as a ‘pawn’ by the politicians, since he had nothing to do with politics.

Adnan Sami opened up on the controversy in an interview with a news agency recently. He said that the politicians don’t have anything against him, since he is a musician and not a politician. The 48-year-old said that people could say ‘bad things’ about him, but they will listen to his songs at the end of the day.

The Tera Chehra artist added that the only reason for people speaking against him was they had political issues with the government. He also stated that he ended up as a ‘pawn’ in the whole incident, and that his name was used because of the animosity between the politicians. Adnan Sami also stated that he was only honoured for excellence in music, and the politics over it was only ‘insulting the dignity’ of the Padma Awards.

The Lift Kara De star added that he had never indulged in politics, and had never made statements against Congress or any other party. He also shared that he had contributed 20 years of his 34-year career, to India, where he has lived for 20 years. He also termed as ‘sad’ that he was ‘unnecessarily’ dragged into the row despite not having to do anything to do with politics, while accusing the politicians of furthering their ‘agenda.’

The greatest moment for any Artiste is to be appreciated & recognised by his/her government. I am overwhelmed with infinite gratitude for being honoured with the ‘Padma Shri’ by the Government of India.

It has been a 34 years musical journey..

— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 25, 2020

