Kangana Ranaut To Adnan Sami: Bollywood's Padma Awardees Express Gratitude

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, among other celebrities, felt humbled as they were honoured with Padma Shri. Check out to whom they dedicated their achievement.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
kangana ranaut

Indians celebrated the 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020. In every region of the country, the civilians organised parades, marches and cultural programs to celebrate. Moreover, people from different fields of work were recently honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards for their respective contributions to the nation. Many Bollywood biggies like Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Kangana Ranaut also made it to the list. They bagged the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, in the field of Performing Arts. Later, they also shared and expressed their gratitude towards the audience, fans and the government for honouring them with Padma Awards.

WATCH | Kangana Ranaut Reacts On Being Conferred With Padma Shri

Padma Awards 2020 receivers from Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut 

Kangana Ranaut, who has often received National awards for her films, thanked her fans on the social media. She dedicated her award to every woman who dares to dream. Her team posted a thank you video featuring Kangana. Celebrities including Alia Bhatt also congratulated Kangana. 

READ | Padma Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami And Others Receive Top Honors, Full List Here

Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor also took to her social media handles and shared her happiness with fans. She also mentioned how special it was for her to get the news just two days before her son's birthday. In her post, Ekta Kapoor wrote that she is overwhelmed and emotional. 

READ | Kangana Ranaut Starrer Panga's Director Says There Is A Jaya In Every Household

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar also joined the list and wrote a heartfelt note for his fans and the audience. Bhumi Pednekar, Twinkle Khanna, Milap Zaveri and many other Bollywood celebs congratulated Karan Johar for receiving Padam Shri. 

READ | Did Richa Chadha & Kangana Ranaut Get Along Well On 'Panga' Sets? 'Fukrey' Actor Answers

Adnan Sami

Though singer Adnan Sami gave a befitting reply to the people criticising him for receiving Padma Shri, he thanked the Indian government for recognising and acknowledging his work in the field of music for over 34 years. He also called it the greatest moment for any artist. Check out his post below:

(Cover Image Courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Team, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Karan Johar Instagram)

 

 

