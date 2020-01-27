Kangana Ranaut To Adnan Sami: Bollywood's Padma Awardees Express Gratitude

Indians celebrated the 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020. In every region of the country, the civilians organised parades, marches and cultural programs to celebrate. Moreover, people from different fields of work were recently honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards for their respective contributions to the nation. Many Bollywood biggies like Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Kangana Ranaut also made it to the list. They bagged the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, in the field of Performing Arts. Later, they also shared and expressed their gratitude towards the audience, fans and the government for honouring them with Padma Awards.

WATCH | Kangana Ranaut Reacts On Being Conferred With Padma Shri

Padma Awards 2020 receivers from Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who has often received National awards for her films, thanked her fans on the social media. She dedicated her award to every woman who dares to dream. Her team posted a thank you video featuring Kangana. Celebrities including Alia Bhatt also congratulated Kangana.

After being conferred with Padma Shri, #KanganaRanaut conveys her heartfelt gratitude to the honorable govt of India and her well wishers.#PadmaShriKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/TuSD6QPuS3 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2020

Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor also took to her social media handles and shared her happiness with fans. She also mentioned how special it was for her to get the news just two days before her son's birthday. In her post, Ekta Kapoor wrote that she is overwhelmed and emotional.

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar also joined the list and wrote a heartfelt note for his fans and the audience. Bhumi Pednekar, Twinkle Khanna, Milap Zaveri and many other Bollywood celebs congratulated Karan Johar for receiving Padam Shri.

Adnan Sami

Though singer Adnan Sami gave a befitting reply to the people criticising him for receiving Padma Shri, he thanked the Indian government for recognising and acknowledging his work in the field of music for over 34 years. He also called it the greatest moment for any artist. Check out his post below:

The greatest moment for any Artiste is to be appreciated & recognised by his/her government. I am overwhelmed with infinite gratitude for being honoured with the ‘Padma Shri’ by the Government of India.

It has been a 34 years musical journey..

‘Bohot Shukriya’!!🙏#PadmaAwards — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 25, 2020

