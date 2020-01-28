The Debate
Mayawati Cites Adnan Sami's Case, Asks Centre To Include Persecuted Pak Muslims In CAA

Politics

BSP supremo Mayawati waded into the row over singer Adnan Sami getting the Padma Shri award and asked the Centre to include persecuted Pakistani Muslims in CAA.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mayawati

On Tuesday, BSP supremo Mayawati waded into the row over popular singer Adnan Sami getting the Padma Shri award. Citing Sami’s case, she questioned the Centre why it could not give shelter to persecuted Muslims from Pakistan under the ambit of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Thereafter, she called upon the Centre to reconsider the provisions of the CAA.  

Read: BJP Slams Cong's Double Standards On Sami, Recalls Chidambaram's Support For Citizenship

("When Pakistan-origin singer Adnan Sami can be honoured with the Padma Shri by the BJP government, then why can't persecuted innocent Muslims from Pakistan be given relief the same way as Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and others. If Centre rethinks CAA, it'll be better.")

Read: BJP Cites Then-Pak Citizen Adnan Sami's Song For Team India At World Cup 2003, Amid Attack

Congress slams Centre's decision

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill had a day earlier raised multiple questions over the Centre’s decision, in the process, getting into a heated spat with Sami himself. First, he lamented the fact that Sami was awarded despite being the son of a Pakistani Air Force officer. Thereafter, he questioned the overall contribution of Sami. Shergill also alleged that the famous singer had got the Padma Shri by praising the Narendra Modi government.  

Read: Digvijaya Singh Questions Centre On Need For CAA, Cites Citizenship Granted To Adnan Sami

'He applied under the rules'

Addressing a press conference on Monday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra highlighted that the present legislation did not prevent Pakistani Muslims from obtaining Indian citizenship. Moreover, he noted that Sami was conferred with the Padma Shri purely on merit. He also accused Congress of unnecessarily raking up a controversy.

“Adnan Sami is a Muslim. Earlier, he was a Pakistani Muslim. He applied under the rules. The Indian government granted him citizenship and he got Padma award because of his merit. You (Congress) are lamenting that there is injustice with Muslims. When there is justice with Muslims, you (Congress) are feeling uncomfortable," Sambit Patra opined. 

Read: 'Don't Mess With India's Soul': Fresh Off Padma-Shri Honour, Adnan Sami Warns Tukde Gang

Published:
