Mayawati Cites Adnan Sami's Case, Asks Centre To Include Persecuted Pak Muslims In CAA

On Tuesday, BSP supremo Mayawati waded into the row over popular singer Adnan Sami getting the Padma Shri award. Citing Sami’s case, she questioned the Centre why it could not give shelter to persecuted Muslims from Pakistan under the ambit of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Thereafter, she called upon the Centre to reconsider the provisions of the CAA.

पाकिस्तानी मूल के गायक अदनान समी को जब बीजेपी सरकार नागरिकता व पद्मश्री से भी सम्मानित कर सकती है तो फिर जुल्म-ज्यादती के शिकार पाकिस्तानी मुसलमानों को वहाँ के हिन्दू, सिख, ईसाई आदि की तरह यहाँ CAA के तहत पनाह क्यों नहीं दे सकती है? अतः केन्द्र CAA पर पुनर्विचार करे तो बेहतर होगा — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 28, 2020

("When Pakistan-origin singer Adnan Sami can be honoured with the Padma Shri by the BJP government, then why can't persecuted innocent Muslims from Pakistan be given relief the same way as Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and others. If Centre rethinks CAA, it'll be better.")

Congress slams Centre's decision

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill had a day earlier raised multiple questions over the Centre’s decision, in the process, getting into a heated spat with Sami himself. First, he lamented the fact that Sami was awarded despite being the son of a Pakistani Air Force officer. Thereafter, he questioned the overall contribution of Sami. Shergill also alleged that the famous singer had got the Padma Shri by praising the Narendra Modi government.

'He applied under the rules'

Addressing a press conference on Monday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra highlighted that the present legislation did not prevent Pakistani Muslims from obtaining Indian citizenship. Moreover, he noted that Sami was conferred with the Padma Shri purely on merit. He also accused Congress of unnecessarily raking up a controversy.

“Adnan Sami is a Muslim. Earlier, he was a Pakistani Muslim. He applied under the rules. The Indian government granted him citizenship and he got Padma award because of his merit. You (Congress) are lamenting that there is injustice with Muslims. When there is justice with Muslims, you (Congress) are feeling uncomfortable," Sambit Patra opined.

