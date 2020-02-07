Post Padma Row, Adnan Sami Announces 'comeback' With New Venture, Opens Up On Sabbatical

Adnan Sami was embroiled in a controversy recently over the government’s decision to confer the Padma Shri on him. The singer-music composer had asserted one major point while reacting to the row, that he was only a musician and had nothing to do with politics. While that was a statement at that time, the Tera Chehra artist now seeks to let his work do the talking.

Adnan is all set to make a ‘comeback’ after a ‘sabbatical’ with a new single, titled Tu Yaad Aya. T-Series announced the collaboration with a promo for the music video, not about the upcoming track, but to remind fans of some of his classics. Glimpses of hits like Tera Chehra, featuring Rani Mukerji and others starring Dia Mirza and other stars, were shared to state that ‘classics can never go out of style’. Only a small glimpse of him playing the piano from the new track is seen as the makers seek to ‘celebrate the timeless tale of love with Adnan Sami.’

Adah Sharma is set to feature opposite Adnan in the song.

Here’s the post

As per reports, Adnan was also quoted as saying that he had ‘voluntarily’ taken a ‘sabbatical.’ He added that though he was not active recently, he was contemplating on his next. The singer credited the Padma Shri honour for it, saying he got a ‘pleasant shock’, being ‘overwhelmed’ with ‘deep sense of gratitude’ towards the nation and fans, who have loved his work over the years. The music composer also shared that he had enjoyed a long association of over 20 years with T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and they were in talks. Adnan added that he felt ‘bahot ho gaya aaram’ and he owed it to his fans, Tu Yad Aaya was his way of saying thanks to them.

