Ava Max Slapped By Fan During Concert Days After Bebe Rexha Was Attacked

Ava Max's concert in Los Angeles on June 20 took an unpleasant turn while the singer was performing onstage. During the event, a supposed 'fan' in the audience slapped Ava, leaving the singer injured. Security swiftly intervened, escorting the attacker away. Meanwhile, Ava gathered herself and proceeded with her final performance of the evening.

Ava Max is currently touring the United States, with July 1 marking the last leg of her US tour.

Ava She shared her reactions and details of the encounter on her social media handle.

The incident comes 2 days after Bebe Rexha had a phone thrown at her during her New York concert.

Ava Max continues to perform after getting assaulted

A disturbing video of the assault was captured, which has now gone viral on the internet. In the footage, Ava can be seen dancing in the front part of the stage, when an individual unexpectedly enters the frame. The man approaches Ava and suddenly slaps her, before security intervenes and removes him from the scene. The singer, who appears visibly shocked, bravely continues with her performance despite the unsettling ordeal.

Someone jumped on stage at the end of tonight’s show in Los Angeles.



This is a reminder that this behavior is unacceptable. Sending all our love to Ava and her crew. pic.twitter.com/Rs0IFSn2Xp — Ava Max Source (@SourceAvaMax) June 21, 2023



After the concert, Ava took to her Twitter account to provide fans with details about the unexpected and distressing incident. She revealed that the person slapped her so hard that it scratched the inside of her eye. In addition, she assured her followers that the perpetrator would be barred from attending any future concerts.

Despite the unsettling experience, Ava concluded her update by expressing her gratitude to fans in Los Angeles, who showed their support by attending the concert.

Bebe Rexha also falls victim to concert assault

Just two days prior to the incident involving Ava Max, a similar unfortunate incident took place during Bebe Rexha's concert. A so-called 'fan' threw a phone directly at Rexha's face, causing an injury that required three stitches above her eye. The perpetrator was eventually identified to be 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna. Nicolas later admitted that he threw the phone intentionally, thinking it would be amusing. Subsequently, Malvagna was arrested and charged with assault in connection with the incident.