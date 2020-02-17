After Khatija, AR Rahman's Other Daughter Raheema Questions Taslima Nasreen's Burqa Remark

Author Taslima Nasreen on February 11 tweeted that she feels suffocated when she sees Oscar award-winning musician AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija in a burqa. Rahman's daughter Khatija reacted to her comment on her Instagram account and wrote, "I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for.

Khatija added: "I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal."

Coming out in support of her sister, AR Rahman's other daughter Raheema Rahman took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her father and sister Khatija, and wrote: "Oops, I’m not wearing a veil! Here’s a picture depicting how much we respect each other’s choices. You should try doing that sometime! #HatersGonnaHate#PotatoesGonnaPotate" [sic] Their cousin Rushda Rahman also wrote, "Each of us are different"

AR Rahman's daughter gets into a social media spat with Taslima Nasreen over burqa

Meanwhile, reacting to the bashing Taslima Nasreen is facing on social media, the author on her Twitter defending herself wrote: "So many Muslim men abusing me on twitter because I say burqa is a symbol of oppression & subjugation of Muslim women. Those men really love burqa. My question is, if men love burqa so much, love the garment so much, why don't they wear it?" [sic]

Everybody loves burqa when somebody else wears it. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 16, 2020

Burqa is more humiliating for men than it is for women. Women wearing burqa means all men are sexual abusers, rapists. But all men are not bad. Misogynists rape women no matter what women wear. Hijab or burqa do not save women from being assaulted, raped & murdered. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 16, 2020

You wanna follow Islam, then follow Islam properly. Islam forbids music, singing, dancing. Stop music, singing, dancing. Islam forbids drawing human images. Stop drawing,painting,photographing human images. Simple. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 17, 2020

